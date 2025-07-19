Trump Attempting To Limit NIL Money

Trump is gearing up to sign a executive order that would put federal limits on how much college athletes can make on NIL deals...

It's a start if it materializes but so many ways to get around this. See Calipari.
 
The U of MN is going to charge/fee every student $200/yr to pay student athletes.

This started as "hey, let the big buck alumni and local co's pay some money so the athletes can get paid without cheating", look at it now. It's disgusting.
 
My idea for the Trump administration: Invest big money in the Army and Navy football programs to return them to national prominence.

Army won three straight national titles in 1944, 1945 and 1946.
 
Th
the nfl barely existed back then and it rewarded little money. few athletes want to commit to 5 yr's in the military.
 
Can't recall his name, but I remember a D lineman who played for the Cowboys who was also granted an early release so he could play football. I'll try looking it up
 
If the Army and Navy football programs return to national prominence, it would definitely help recruit more young men to join the military.

The military branches spend a lot of money advertising on football telecasts.
 
That would be fine but lets not forget what the purpose of the military academies is? It's NOT to win games.

I read a few years back that one of the head football coaches said that his contract states he is to develop and train US army officers, NOT to develop football players.


Just a few of those filters:


  • Academics. At Air Force, prospective players need to have at least a 3.5 high school GPA, a 25 on the ACT in all subjects, and a minimum of a 1200 two-part SAT score. Requirements are similarly rigorous at the other service academies. Lt. Col. Gaylord Greene, who works in admissions at Army, said coaches will often encourage recruits to take more core courses, since the school requires more of them for entry than most others do.
  • Height and weight requirements. They differ slightly by academy, but at Air Force, a 6'4 applicant cannot weigh more than 221 pounds for admission -- and must also not weigh more than that upon graduation. In some cases at the academies, athletes can be over the height or weight limits but must still adhere to stringent body fat restrictions. This makes recruiting offensive linemen very difficult. "I'd love to have a bunch of 320-pound guys with good feet," Calhoun said. "We've never had a 285-pound kid, which is very small for a Division I offensive lineman. We usually average 255 pounds with our offensive line."
  • Mandatory military service. Unlike players who sign a normal scholarship tender, athletes at the service academies sign on to serve in active military duty after college. As expected, that "is a turnoff for a lot of kids," according to new Army head coach Jeff Monken

more...

Military academy football coaches are tasked with not only coaching a collegiate-level football team but also with developing the character, leadership skills, and physical fitness of their cadet-athletes, preparing them for future military service by fostering discipline, teamwork, resilience, and strategic thinking. These coaches serve dual roles as mentors and guides, shaping young men and women for both athletic and military careers.

Key aspects of their purpose include:
  • Character Development: Emphasizing values such as courage, respect, self-control, loyalty, and fortitude, which are crucial in military life.
  • Leadership and Teamwork: Cultivating an understanding of teamwork, where individual gains benefit the collective, and fostering leadership qualities through sports.
  • Physical Excellence: Enhancing physical fitness and overall athleticism, a fundamental requirement for military service.
  • Resilience and Adaptability: Developing the ability to adapt to changing circumstances and overcome challenges, a critical skill for military operations.
  • Strategic Thinking: Using the game as a platform to hone tactical decision-making, similar to military strategy development.
  • Player Support: Providing academic, personal, emotional, and spiritual support to ensure cadets have the resources needed to succeed in all areas of life, according to Army West Point - Official Athletics Website.
 
If the NIL money gets capped is there going to be some type of player-union formed to fight this?

I don't like the individual cap idea. A cap for what a team can spend I could get behind. Say $15/m a year as an example. But that could easily put us back into the 1980's SMU Pony Express hiding benefits situation.

The NIL deal is nice as it puts everything out front. No more need to hide. Putting a cap would just open those dark doors again.
 
I've Heard Congress might get involved to Regulate Things.

One thing Congress is not to keen on , is Athletes being able to Transfer Every Year.

They want to Limit Transfers to One Time during their college Careers.

Don't think they can have much say on the Salary Part.

Capitalism at Work !
 
