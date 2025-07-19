Trump Attempting To Limit NIL Money

John Kelly said: Reduce the commitment to two years for star football players.



Academics. At Air Force, prospective players need to have at least a 3.5 high school GPA, a 25 on the ACT in all subjects, and a minimum of a 1200 two-part SAT score. Requirements are similarly rigorous at the other service academies. Lt. Col. Gaylord Greene, who works in admissions at Army, said coaches will often encourage recruits to take more core courses, since the school requires more of them for entry than most others do.

Height and weight requirements. They differ slightly by academy, but at Air Force, a 6'4 applicant cannot weigh more than 221 pounds for admission -- and must also not weigh more than that upon graduation. In some cases at the academies, athletes can be over the height or weight limits but must still adhere to stringent body fat restrictions. This makes recruiting offensive linemen very difficult. "I'd love to have a bunch of 320-pound guys with good feet," Calhoun said. "We've never had a 285-pound kid, which is very small for a Division I offensive lineman. We usually average 255 pounds with our offensive line."

Mandatory military service. Unlike players who sign a normal scholarship tender, athletes at the service academies sign on to serve in active military duty after college. As expected, that "is a turnoff for a lot of kids," according to new Army head coach Jeff Monken

Character Development: Emphasizing values such as courage, respect, self-control, loyalty, and fortitude, which are crucial in military life.

That would be fine but lets not forget what the purpose of the military academies is? It's NOT to win games.I read a few years back that one of the head football coaches said that his contract states he is to develop and train US army officers, NOT to develop football players.Just a few of those filters:more...Military academy football coaches are tasked with not only coaching a collegiate-level football team but also with developing theof their cadet-athletes, preparing them for future military service by fostering. These coaches serve dual roles as mentors and guides, shaping young men and women for both athletic and military careers.