Trump's name is in the Epstein files

It wasn't really a mystery as to why Trump didn't want to release the Epstein files, but now the truth has come out
I saw the comment that the surest evidence that Trump is squeeky clean with regard to epstein is how hard the fake news is pushing this hoax.
There are thousands of names in the epstein files, basically every prominent politician/celebrity epstein during that era - he met everyone since spent every moment moving in the ultra rich circles.
Donald Trump once famously called Jeffrey Epstein a ”terrific guy,“ back during their days of unimaginable decadence. “He’s a lot of fun to be with,“ Trump would go on to say. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”
I think you missed this one Kane.
Hmm, I wasn't aware the WSJ is fake news. And if the whole thing is yet another hoax against Trump, why is he so set against releasing the Epstein files, if he has nothing to hide why does he not want the files releasedfake news is pushing this
I believe guttfeld has higher rating than any of the left wing late night hosts.
Are you kidding, the WSJ is 100% fake news.
Epstein providing a place and a way for pedophiles to molest underage kids is not fake news, linking trump to any of it is.
House Speaker Johnson says Jeffrey Epstein case is "not a hoax"
House Speaker Mike Johnson told CBS News he wants "full transparency" in the case of Jeffrey Epstein, as the Trump administration faces pressure — including from some Republicans — to release more information on the late child sex offender.
"We want full transparency. We want everybody who is involved in any way with the Epstein evils — let's call it what it was — to be brought to justice as quickly as possible. We want the full weight of the law on their heads," Johnson told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an interview Wednesday.
"It's not a hoax. Of course not," said the House speaker, a Louisiana Republican, when asked if he considers it a hoax — a word that has been used by President Trump to describe some of his supporters' interest in the Epstein case.
In that case I expect Trump will sue the WSJ for defamation, the guy is always ready to sue someone at the drop of a hat, so let's see what happens. Of clourse he won't sue them because he knows the reporting is right
Why won't he allow the files to be released if he has nothing to hide?
He did didn't he? they tried to get the grand jury stuff out and I believe 2 judges have already said no. As far as suing the WSJ goes, he already has the one lawsuit going, give it a week or 2 mr impatient.
It's my understanding that trump did fly on epsteins jet, BUT not to the island, it was just rich people helping each other out, like when a rich athlete taking a private jet lets other people ride too.
i think he went there...but my bet is he did not touch young women.........at that time he could get anyone to some degree that is 21 years old and above
It's the guys like bill gates and clinton who went to the island many times that are the villains..
Get your head out of the sand Topper
The same could be said for anyone on the list, all the people who visited the island could get any woman 21 or older, yet they chose under age girls.
Let's see all the files so the truth will come out