Trump's name is in the Trump/Epstein Files



Donald Trump once famously called Jeffrey Epstein a ”terrific guy,“ back during their days of unimaginable decadence. “He’s a lot of fun to be with,“ Trump would go on to say. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”
 
We know without doubt Clinton got his member sacked dry in the WH. Photos to any abstract activity is a leap of faith that leftist take daily to sustain their idiotic existence.
 
kane said:
Can't wait to see the maga moron cultists defend their orange God
Click to expand...
I saw the comment that the surest evidence that Trump is squeeky clean with regard to epstein is how hard the fake news is pushing this hoax.

There are thousands of names in the epstein files, basically every prominent politician/celebrity epstein during that era - he met everyone since he spent every moment moving in the ultra rich circles.
 
Last edited:
kane said:
Can't wait to see the maga moron cultists defend their orange God
Click to expand...

Defend Him Against WHAT ?

You Brain Washed Little Poisonous Cock Roach.

Not a Difficult Question............... You Little Weasel.

DEFEND HIM AGAINST WHAT ??????

You Have any Brains or Balls To Answer The Question ???
 
mr merlin said:
I saw the comment that the surest evidence that Trump is squeeky clean with regard to epstein is how hard the fake news is pushing this hoax.

There are thousands of names in the epstein files, basically every prominent politician/celebrity epstein during that era - he met everyone since spent every moment moving in the ultra rich circles.
Click to expand...


The Epstein Stuff Has Been around for over 20 Years,

You Think if Trump was Involved in any Wrong Doing...................That The Snowflakes Wouldn't Already Have That Information , and Joyfully

Masturbated Over it Long Ago ?
 
mr merlin said:
I saw the comment that the surest evidence that Trump is squeeky clean with regard to epstein is how hard the fake news is pushing this hoax.

There are thousands of names in the epstein files, basically every prominent politician/celebrity epstein during that era - he met everyone since spent every moment moving in the ultra rich circles.
Click to expand...

100 % Correct.
 
kane said:
Donald Trump once famously called Jeffrey Epstein a ”terrific guy,“ back during their days of unimaginable decadence. “He’s a lot of fun to be with,“ Trump would go on to say. “It is even said that he likes beautiful women as much as I do, and many of them are on the younger side. No doubt about it—Jeffrey enjoys his social life.”
Click to expand...


Trump Threw Epstein out of Mar -a - Largo 20 Years Ago.

Epstein was Trying To Score on a Fellow Member's Underage Daughter.

That's When Trump Found Out Epstein was a Creep.
 
mr merlin said:
I think you missed this one Kane.

Click to expand...


Trump is named in the Epstein files, the cultists immediately bring up a guy who was president 30 years ago, LOL, nice deflection Comrade Merlin, and If Clinton's name is in the files along with Trump's, then he should be held accountable the same as Trump
 
mr merlin said:
fake news is pushing this
Click to expand...
Hmm, I wasn't aware the WSJ is fake news. And if the whole thing is yet another hoax against Trump, why is he so set against releasing the Epstein files, if he has nothing to hide why does he not want the files released
 

House Speaker Johnson says Jeffrey Epstein case is "not a hoax"​


House Speaker Mike Johnson told CBS News he wants "full transparency" in the case of Jeffrey Epstein, as the Trump administration faces pressure — including from some Republicans — to release more information on the late child sex offender.

"We want full transparency. We want everybody who is involved in any way with the Epstein evils — let's call it what it was — to be brought to justice as quickly as possible. We want the full weight of the law on their heads," Johnson told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an interview Wednesday.

"It's not a hoax. Of course not," said the House speaker, a Louisiana Republican, when asked if he considers it a hoax — a word that has been used by President Trump to describe some of his supporters' interest in the Epstein case.
 
kane said:
Hmm, I wasn't aware the WSJ is fake news. And if the whole thing is yet another hoax against Trump, why is he so set against releasing the Epstein files, if he has nothing to hide why does he not want the files released
Click to expand...
Are you kidding, the WSJ is 100% fake news.
 
Do you Know what Being in the Epstein Files means ?

If your name is in the Epstein Files What does that mean ?

Can a cool aid Drinkiing Joe Biden Voting little Puke like you , answer that Question ?
 
kane said:

House Speaker Johnson says Jeffrey Epstein case is "not a hoax"​


House Speaker Mike Johnson told CBS News he wants "full transparency" in the case of Jeffrey Epstein, as the Trump administration faces pressure — including from some Republicans — to release more information on the late child sex offender.

"We want full transparency. We want everybody who is involved in any way with the Epstein evils — let's call it what it was — to be brought to justice as quickly as possible. We want the full weight of the law on their heads," Johnson told CBS News' chief Washington correspondent Major Garrett in an interview Wednesday.

"It's not a hoax. Of course not," said the House speaker, a Louisiana Republican, when asked if he considers it a hoax — a word that has been used by President Trump to describe some of his supporters' interest in the Epstein case.
Click to expand...
Epstein providing a place and a way for pedophiles to molest underage kids is not fake news, linking trump to any of it is.
 
mr merlin said:
linking trump to any of it is
Click to expand...
In that case I expect Trump will sue the WSJ for defamation, the guy is always ready to sue someone at the drop of a hat, so let's see what happens. Of clourse he won't sue them because he knows the reporting is right
 
kane said:
Why won't he allow the files to be released if he has nothing to hide?
Click to expand...
He did didn't he? they tried to get the grand jury stuff out and I believe 2 judges have already said no. As far as suing the WSJ goes, he already has the one lawsuit going, give it a week or 2 mr impatient.
 
kane said:
In that case I expect Trump will sue the WSJ for defamation, the guy is always ready to sue someone at the drop of a hat, so let's see what happens. Of clourse he won't sue them because he knows the reporting is right
Click to expand...

Trump has a 10 Billion Dollar Lawsuit Going Against the WSJ .

You Dumb Little Fvckin Dweeb.

Keep Sucking Your Thumb.
 
are you still talking about this guy? he's a creep


the dems set up the donald.... the man is innocent
 
kane said:
Why won't he allow the files to be released if he has nothing to hide?
Click to expand...


some other people are in it....he would be a rat i guess.....not supposed to do it on a high level


i think he went there...but my bet is he did not touch young women.........at that time he could get anyone to some degree that is 21 years old and above
 
MrTop said:
some other people are in it....he would be a rat i guess.....not supposed to do it on a high level


i think he went there...but my bet is he did not touch young women.........at that time he could get anyone to some degree that is 21 years old and above
Click to expand...
It's my understanding that trump did fly on epsteins jet, BUT not to the island, it was just rich people helping each other out, like when a rich athlete taking a private jet lets other people ride too.

It's the guys like bill gates and clinton who went to the island many times that are the villains..
 
mr merlin said:
It's my understanding that trump did fly on epsteins jet, BUT not to the island, it was just rich people helping each other out, like when a rich athlete taking a private jet lets other people ride too.

It's the guys like bill gates and clinton who went to the island many times that are the villains..
Click to expand...



you could be right comrade..... but nobody is telling on these guys.. is it an evil thing yes without a doubt
 
MrTop said:
i think he went there...but my bet is he did not touch young women.
Click to expand...
Get your head out of the sand Topper

MrTop said:
.at that time he could get anyone to some degree that is 21 years old and above
Click to expand...
The same could be said for anyone on the list, all the people who visited the island could get any woman 21 or older, yet they chose under age girls
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Back
Top