TUESDAY FIRST 5 INNING PLAY (YTD 2-2 .500 -.10)

St Louis/ChiCubs over 4 -120:

Game 2 of this 3 game series takes place under the lights at Wrigley as the St. Louis Cardinals (12-24), in the NL Central basement will take on the Chicago Cubs (17-18). Last night, former Cub Wilson Contreras went 2 for 4 with a single and a double driving in 2 as the Cardinals beat the Cubs 3-1. Genesis Cabrera (1-0) picked up his first win, this time in relief of Miles Mikolas, who got a no decision despite hurling 4 1/3 innings allowing a run on 4 hits, walking 3 and striking out 7. Cabrera allowed one hit in 1/1 3 innings walking 2 and striking out 1. Ryan Helsley picked up his 4th save earning a 4 out save not allowing any runs nor hits. Dylan Carlson also provided an RBI single off of loser Marcus Stroman, who fell to 2-3 despite giving up only 2 runs on 4 hits through 6 quality innings walking only one batter and striking out 6. Dansby Swanson hit an RBI double in the fifth to account for Chicago's only run. Lars Nootbar singled twice and walked twice while scoring 2 runs for St Louis, who has now won 2 straight while the north siders have now dropped 2 in a row and 8 of their last 11 overall.



The Cubbies send Jameson Taillon to the hill this evening after just coming off the 15 day injured list with a groin injury. The 6'5"7th year righty is still looking for his first win of the season. Over his last 3 outings he's surrendered 7 ER on 13 hits over 13 IP (4.85) but has walked just 3 while striking out 18 over that span.. He faces a Cardinals lineup batting .257 and averaging 4.4 runs per contest with 42 HR overall. Paul Goldschmidt (.312 7 20) leads the club in batting, is tied for the team lead in HR with Nolan Gorman (.255 7 23) and second in RBI batting .391 over his last 6 games. Nootbar (289 2 9) only has 76 at bats but is the team leader in walks with 19. Contreras (.273 2 16) has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games (.296). Gorman however has been struggling hitting only .120 over his last 9 games.



St Louis counters with John Flaherty (2-4 6.29) who has gotten bashed over his last 3 outings going 1-2 with a 11.77 ERA lasting just 13 innings and surrendering 17 ER on 21 hits walking 5 and striking out 19. He faces a Chicago lineup batting a fairly decent .265 which ranks third in the NL. Their 4.8 runs per contest is also not too shabby ranking 4th in the league and have knocked out 41 HR out of the park thus far. Nico Hoerner (.303 2 19) is second in team RBI, has a club topping 46 hits and has stolen 12 bases in 14 attempts (86%). The 4th year second baseman just saw a 5 game hitting streak end and has cooled off a bit batting only .240 over his last 6 games. Ian Happ (.301 4 18) has a 5 game hitting streak (.313) and has also walked 26 times, tops on the Cubs thus far. Cody Bellinger (.298 7 19) has found new life with the north siders, and also has a 5 game hitting streak (.333). Yan Gomes (.295 5 13) is 9 for 21 (.429) over his last 8 games. Patrick Wisdom (.236 11 21) leads all Cubs in power and production but has struck out 45 times in just 125 at bats and is just 4 for his last 22 (.182) after a torrid start.



We get a bit of an expensive price this evening in the land of the ivies, but both of these teams thus far have proved that they can hit in the early going. Tallion is looking to return to last season's form hopefully amid eliminating his early struggles. Same goes for Flaherty, who has not looked sharp as of late. With both starters' ERA well over 5 and not having much opportunity to succeed dee into games, the bullpens could settle the score this evening after an impressive pitcher's dual last night. With temps basically in the mid 50s at first pitch and a light wind blowing out, we are almost rest assured to see a more considerable amount of runs last night despite generally cool conditions ruling the roost. The corners provide a challenge for ambidextrous switch hitting at 355 to both left and right. Center field is an even 400 and to the power alleys either side doesn't increase much more impressively. Tallion will hope to get the Cubs back to their winning ways while the sudden surge in the St Louis bats can hopefully soon provide a journey out of the NL Central basement. Best of luck however you play!