TUESDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 10-11 .479 -3.35)

Anaheim/Philadelphia over 5.5 even:

The Phillies (73-58) continue to lead the wildcard race in the NL. They have won 4 straight including last night's opener with Anaheim (63-69) by a score of 6-4 last night at Citizen's Bank Park. Trea Turner went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 3 runs and 3 RBI. Bryce Harper also homered and drove in 2, his 13th of the season, while Turner now has 17 this season. Brandon Marsh went 2 for 4 with an RBI, and Tajuan Walker went 5 2/3 allowing 3 runs on 8 hits, walking 2 and striking out 6 to improve to 14-5. Walker right now is right in the middle of the Cy Young award in the NL. The Phillies used 5 pitchers including Craig Kimbrel who pitched a scoreless 9th for his 28th save in 31 opportunities (90%). Lucas Giolito dropped to 7-11 yielding 5 runs on 4 hits walking 4 and striking out 6 in 5 2/3 innings. Brandon Drury, Lius Renigfro, and Mickey Moniak each had 3 hits and 9 of the Angels 11. The Angels have lost 2 straight and are 6 games under .500 with 30 games left and nowhere near wildcard contention.



The Phillies send Michael Lorenzen, who is 2-1 with a 4.15 ERA since being dealt but is 7-8 overall with a 3.69 ERA. The 31 year old 7 year righty has been shaky over his last few outings allowing 10 ER on 18 hits (5.00) walking 8 and striking out 10. He faces a Halos lineup hitting .250, 6th in the AL, averaging 4.7 runs with 190 HR. They are just one HR off the pace and second in the AL in dingers. Shohei Otani (.304 44 92) is no longer pitching because of a torn UCL but is still hitting as a DH. Ohtani leads the majors in HR and is 4th in the AL in RBI. Drury (.269 18 61) is tied with Mike Trout and Hunter Renfroe in HR on the team and is second with 61 RBI. Drury is 6 for his last 17 over his last 5 games (.353). Taylor Ward (.253 14 47) is 7 for his last 23 (.304 over his last 6 games. Renfroe (.236 18 52) is in a 3 for 25 slump (.120) and a key factor for poor play since the ASB. Renigfro (.252 12 43) is in the same slump as Renfroe.



The Angels counter with Tyler Anderson (5-5 5.35) who like Lorenzen, has also struggled as of late. The 33 year old southpaw has surrendered 13 ER on 15 H in just 14.3 IP (8.18). He faces a Phillies lineup batting .259 overall, second in the NL, averaging a shade under 5 runs per contest, and 165 HR, good for 6th in the NL. Bryce Harper (.307 13 52) who missed nearly the entire first half due to injury, leads the fanatics in hitting. Harper is currently on a 7 game hitting streak (.500) and Philadelphia is going to need his offense if they can survive in the wildcard round. Bryson Scott (.294 13 53) is certainly being considered for NL ROY. He's tailed off a little but has plenty of season left to qualify. Alec Bohm (281 14 79) is just 7 for his last 35 (.200) but is second on the Phils in RBI. Niclk Castellanos (.275 22 82) leads the club in HR and RBI and is 6 for his last 19 (.316) inhis last 5.



We get a bargain price for this evening at Citizens Bank Park, which is famous for their Nintendo dimensions. It is quite challenging to deep center at 410, but the ball carries well blowing out to dead center and 386 to the power alleys, but a cakewalk to the corners at 330. This evening we will expect a slight chance of rain, but those odds will increase late in the game after midnight. With both starters looking to regain their form, runs should once again be plentiful and if any delays, the pressure could be on the bullpen if the relievers are going to decide this outcome. We look to get back to break even tonight. Best of luck however you play!