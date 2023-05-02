TUESDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 2-0 1.000 +2.00)

Cincinnati/San Diego over 4.5 -110:

The Reds (12-17) continue their 3 game series against the Padres (16-14) from Petco Park this evening. Last night in the opener, Ha-Seong Kim crushed a 3 run HR breaking a 3 all tie in the bottom of the 5th, his 3rdof the season as San Diego handled Cincinnati 8-3. Manny Machado drove in 2 and scored a run with an RBI single, Fernando Tatis, in his first home start since being activated April 20th, went 3 for 5 with a run scored., Juan Soto drove in 2 with a single and a double, and Trent Grisham had 3 hits in 4 plate appearances including 2 doubles. Blake Snell overcame a slow start and pitched 6 innings, giving up 3 runs on 8 hits while striking out 7 for his first win of the season against 4 losses. Luke Weaver fell to 0-2 allowing 4 runs on 9 hits in 4 1/3. Stuart Fairchild drove in 2 runs with a double, and Nick Senzel added a solo shot, his 3rd of the season in a losing effort.



This evening the Pods start Michael Wacha (2-1 6.75) who hasn't win in exactly a month. After 2 quality starts, the 31 year old 10 year righty has surrendered 15 ER on 25 hits over his last 13.3 IP (10.15) walking 2 and striking out 11. He has 2 no decisions and an 11-2 loss to Milwaukee where he lasted only 4 1/3 innings giving up 7 runs on 11 hits. Wacha faces a Reds lineup batting a pedestrian .247 overall with only 20 HR averaging 4.3 runs per contest. TJ Friedl (.298 2 11) leads the team in batting but has just 3 hits in his last 15 at bats (.200). Senzel is batting .310 with 3 HR and 12 RBI in just 58 at bats. Jake Fraley (.231 2 16) is off to a slow start but leads the Redlegs in RBI and just had a 6 game hitting streak broken. Spencer Steer (.253 2 9) has a 3 game hitting streak (.333) after going hitless in his previous 17 at bats. Jonathan India (.276 1 11) has 5 steals in 6 attempts (83%).



Cincinnati counters with Graham Ashcraft (2-0 2.10) who has been one of the few bright spots in an otherwise subpar pitching staff. The 25 year old righty sophomore has allowed just 4 runs and 10 hits in his last 17 IP (2.12) looking sharp although encountering some control problems walking 11 and striking out the same over that span. He faces a Padres lineup happy to be back from Mexico City sweeping a miniseries with San Francisco. San Diego is hitting only .235 also averaging 4.3 runs per game but cracking 36 HR overall, almost double of their opponents. Xander Bogaerts (.304 6 13) us certainly enjoying his time out of beantown leading the Padres in hitting, tied three ways for third in RBI and leading the club in HR. The 30 year old 10 year veteran has a modest 3 game hitting streak despite batting only .214 during that span. Nelson Cruz (.300 2 16) leads the Pods in RBI's and had a 5 hit game in a 16-11 win over the Giants in the first game at Mexico City. Tatis (.304 2 6) is also off to a good start returning from his 80 game suspension. Juan Soto (.214 5 13) has struggled thus far but seems to be coming out of his season long slump going 6 for his last 13 (.462) over a 4 game hitting streak. Machado (.237 4 13) has also had a rough go of it but has resurrected hitting .350 in 4 of his last 5 games where he has hit safely.



We get a fair price this evening in a venue that was once known as the mausoleum of the NL after Dodger Stadium until the fences were brought in seemingly a decade ago. Temps this evening in Southern California are forecast around 60 with winds blowing out at Petco to 15 mph. What once used to be 430 is now 396 straight away towards left, 335 and 322 to the respective corners. Hopefully there will be more carry with the ball given the power in the San Diego lineup, while the Big Red Machine despite producing an adequate amount of runs will get the power surge most expected by this timeof the season. They'll probably return to their old ways once they return to the Great American Ballpark and the weather slowly but surely gets warmer. Ashcraft has had some great stuff as of late while Wacha has not over the last 4 starts. We look to make it 3 straight to open the season. Best of luck however you play!