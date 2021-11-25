Turkey day props

Andy Dalton over 29 1/2 pass attempts (-143 Bookmaker). I had projected 34 1/2 as the number. As soon as Dalton entered the game last week, the Bears' passing game improved significantly. The Lions' pass D has been better the last 2 weeks (53 QB rating for Mayfield and 70 for Ben) but their pass rush isn't great, only 2 total sacks last 4 games.



Swift worth a look at 69 1/2 rush yards and 34 1/2 receiving yards.



One would think the Lions would be due for some better red zone luck; in their last 7 games, they are only 4 of 15 in the red zone.