TVG Handicappers horrible grades*

Over the years I have been watching TVG Handicappers...grades simply not good..

Scott Hazelton - simply can't pick winners. Mostly a blow hard and lucky he made it over when TVG took over the other horse network ..D-

Perrloff - call his Chalkloff...loves the chalk and outdated angles..king of Monday and Tuesdays..horrible..D

Gaby Gaudet - easy on the eyes..but can't pick winners

Caton Bredar - decent with horse body language..a little more chunkier than Gaudet..C-

Matt Carruthers - usually doesn't pick chalk and a good capper..only drawback is that he's streaky..

Todd Schrup..just a suck up to most of the heavy hiiters who run the network...ass kisser...D

Simon Bray - former horse trainer. A little streaky at times. C-

Christina Blacker - married a horse trainer...average capper...C

Move to Fox sports 1 better cappers over there ..
 
