TWO FOR TUESDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PAYS (YTD 7-7 -1.70

OAKLAND/LAD over (line still pending):

The NL West leading Dodgers (59-45) begin a 3-game series this evening at Chavez Revine against league Worst Oakland (30-77). LA comes off a challenging 3 game series against NL Central leading Cincinnati in which the Reds took 2 out of 3 as they also battle a tight race. The Reds are on top of the NL Central by 1.5 games over Milwaukee, while the Dodgers hold a 2.5 game lead over the San Francisco Giants heading into today's action. The road all season long has been a lot more tough traveled as the A's have owned the AL West cellar from the first pitch playing for pride despite looking for answers in their foreseeable future.



LA sends newly acquired Lance Lynn (6-9 6.47) who for years was hopeful to end up the White Sox ace, but instead has been viewed by many as a major disappointment. Lynn is probably fortunate to get a fresh new start as the season enters it's final third. the 36 year old 6'5" 270 lb. monster is in his 11th season and hasn't had a quality start since July 6th when he went 7 scoreless innings allowing only one hit and struck out 11 in a 6-2 loss to Toronto. Lynn has allowed 17 earned on 21 hits in just his last 16 2/3 innings (9.16) and faces an Athletics lineup batting a team low .223 averaging a majors' worst 3.6 runs per contest despite 100 HR, tied for 10th in the AL. Esteury Ruiz (.257 1 35) leads the team in batting sadly but also has 43 stolen bases in 51 attempts (84%), leading the NL and just second in the majors to Ronald Acuma Jr (51). Unfortunately h the 24 year old rookie has not seen action in almost a month due to a right shoulder subluxation. Brent Rooker (.248 17 47) is tops on the team in power and production and brings in a modest 4 game hitting streak (.429) into tonight. Ryan Noda (.229 11 38) is also on the IL due to a fractured jaw with no timetable for his return. He was batting .308 over his last 5 games before the injury took place a few weeks back. Ramon Laureano (.220 6 21) has a 3 game hitting streak (.385) and will look to extend it tonight. JJ Bieday (.212 8 25) is hitting .266 over his last 6 games but Oakland got some bad news earlier over the weekend as Jace Pederson was traded to Arizona. With good news to play for a contender despite hitting safely in 7 of his last 8 (.333) just coming around over that span.



Oakland counters with Ken Waldichuk (2-6 6.38) tonight. The 25 year old rookie lefty has allowed 7 earned on 9 hits over his last 12 2/3 innings pitched (4.96) and will be facing a Dodger lineup batting a modest .247 overall averaging 5.6 runs per contest which is second in the NL behind Atlanta, and third in the majors overall slugging 168 HR overall. Freddie Freeman (.329 21 73) leads the club in hitting, is third on the team in HR, and second in RBI. He's also third in the NL in battingand 10th in RBI as well as a noteworthy candidate for MVP honors. Freemanhas also hit safely in 8 of his last 9 games (.417). Will Smith (.279 13 52) has made a great impact when he is starting, but is currently battling a 2 for 14 slump (.143). Mookie Betts (.277 27 68) is tied for 5th with Kyle Schwarber in NL HR. He's entering tonight's action on a 7 game hitting streak (.263). JD Martinez (.260 25 75) is second on the Dodgers in HR and leads the team in RBI despite slowing down as of late over his last 6 games (.188). David Peralta (.274 7 37)since a 4 for 5 game is just 2 for 16 (.125) over his last 6 games.



Oakland is just basically playing out the string although they have been a bit better since the quarter pole. LA is looking to earn yet another division title despite on pace to finish runner up in the regular season to Atlanta about 8 games off the current pace. The Dodgers have split their last 12 games, but now that the trading deadline has passed, Dave Roberts after some nifty transactions is looking to put his foot on the gas and is looking for a successful final third as if they do win the division, heading to be on a collision course with the likes of Atlanta and Cincinnati.