TWO FOR TUESDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PAYS (YTD 7-7 -1.80

The opening odds start here
Oakland/LAD over 5 -115):
The NL West leading Dodgers (59-45) begin a 3-game series this evening at Chavez Revine against league Worst Oakland (30-77). LA comes off a challenging 3 game series against NL Central leading Cincinnati in which the Reds took 2 out of 3 as they also battle a tight race. The Reds are on top of the NL Central by 1.5 games over Milwaukee, while the Dodgers hold a 2.5 game lead over the San Francisco Giants heading into today's action. The road all season long has been a lot more tough traveled as the A's have owned the AL West cellar from the first pitch playing for pride despite looking for answers in their foreseeable future.

LA sends newly acquired Lance Lynn (6-9 6.47) who for years was hopeful to end up the White Sox ace, but instead has been viewed by many as a major disappointment. Lynn is probably fortunate to get a fresh new start as the season enters it's final third. the 36 year old 6'5" 270 lb. monster is in his 11th season and hasn't had a quality start since July 6th when he went 7 scoreless innings allowing only one hit and struck out 11 in a 6-2 loss to Toronto. Lynn has allowed 17 earned on 21 hits in just his last 16 2/3 innings (9.16) and faces an Athletics lineup batting a team low .223 averaging a majors' worst 3.6 runs per contest despite 100 HR, tied for 10th in the AL. Esteury Ruiz (.257 1 35) leads the team in batting sadly but also has 43 stolen bases in 51 attempts (84%), leading the NL and just second in the majors to Ronald Acuma Jr (51). Unfortunately h the 24 year old rookie has not seen action in almost a month due to a right shoulder subluxation. Brent Rooker (.248 17 47) is tops on the team in power and production and brings in a modest 4 game hitting streak (.429) into tonight. Ryan Noda (.229 11 38) is also on the IL due to a fractured jaw with no timetable for his return. He was batting .308 over his last 5 games before the injury took place a few weeks back. Ramon Laureano (.220 6 21) has a 3 game hitting streak (.385) and will look to extend it tonight. JJ Bieday (.212 8 25) is hitting .266 over his last 6 games but Oakland got some bad news earlier over the weekend as Jace Pederson was traded to Arizona. With good news to play for a contender despite hitting safely in 7 of his last 8 (.333) just coming around over that span.

Oakland counters with Ken Waldichuk (2-6 6.38) tonight. The 25 year old rookie lefty has allowed 7 earned on 9 hits over his last 12 2/3 innings pitched (4.96) and will be facing a Dodger lineup batting a modest .247 overall averaging 5.6 runs per contest which is second in the NL behind Atlanta, and third in the majors overall slugging 168 HR overall. Freddie Freeman (.329 21 73) leads the club in hitting, is third on the team in HR, and second in RBI. He's also third in the NL in battingand 10th in RBI as well as a noteworthy candidate for MVP honors. Freemanhas also hit safely in 8 of his last 9 games (.417). Will Smith (.279 13 52) has made a great impact when he is starting, but is currently battling a 2 for 14 slump (.143). Mookie Betts (.277 27 68) is tied for 5th with Kyle Schwarber in NL HR. He's entering tonight's action on a 7 game hitting streak (.263). JD Martinez (.260 25 75) is second on the Dodgers in HR and leads the team in RBI despite slowing down as of late over his last 6 games (.188). David Peralta (.274 7 37)since a 4 for 5 game is just 2 for 16 (.125) over his last 6 games.

Oakland is just basically playing out the string although they have been a bit better since the quarter pole. LA is looking to earn yet another division title despite on pace to finish runner up in the regular season to Atlanta about 8 games off the current pace. The Dodgers have split their last 12 games, but now that the trading deadline has passed, Dave Roberts after some nifty transactions is looking to put his foot on the gas and is looking for a successful final third as if they do win the division, heading to be on a collision course with the likes of Atlanta and Cincinnati.
 
Tampa Bay/NYY over 4 even:
At first glance of this line, it stuck out like a sore thumb. This evening will be game 2 of these AL East foes under the lights at Yankee Stadium with the Rays taking game 1 5-1 thanks to 4 solo HR's, one each by Wander Franco (13), Brandon Lowe (14), Issac Peredes (21), and Joshua Lowe (14). In a bizarre twist, which basically convinces me that this evil empire last place team (55-51) has completely lost its identity, Jhony Brito (4-5), who took the loss in this game, replaced their original starter, Domingo German because of armpit soreness. Brito gave up 5 runs on 8 hits in just 4 IP walking 2 and striking out 4. However, in the bottom of the 4th fans saw German (5-7 4.56) warning up in the bullpen and got cleared to pitch 5 innings in relief, allowing just 2 hits on no runs, walking 2 and striking out 4. Jake Bauers 9th HR of the season, a solo shiot, was the only offense the Yanks could muster. Tyler Glasnow improved to 5-3, surrendering just a run oin 3 hits, while walking only 2 and fanning 8. The Rays now trail Baltimore by just 1.5 games, while the Yankees fell to 10 games out of first place despite only 3.5 behind the last wildcard spot currently held by Toronto.

Carlos Rodon (1-3 5.75) gets the start for the Bronx Bombers at the Stadium this evening. The 31 year old 8th season southpaw basically missed the entire first half of the campaign with a forearm strain he suffered during spring training. Rodon's last start earned him his first win of the season, a 3-1 victory over the NYM to split the subway series in which he lasted 5 2/3 allowing just a run on 3 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. He faces a TB Rays lineup batting .255 overall averaging 5.2 runs per contest, second in the AL hitting 159 HR, second in the AL as well. Yandy Diaz (.318 14 51) has 4 hits over his last 7 plate appearances (.571) and is 4th on the Rays in RBI. Joshua Lowe (.271 14 56) is batting .294 over his last 5 games and has 22 stolen bases, second on the team. Franco (.267 13 49) brings in a 4 ame hitting streak batting .400 over that span along with a team leading 29 stolen bases, caught 10 times (74%). Paredes (.258 21 63) is tops on the club inpower and production with only 65 strikeouts overall. The 24 year old sophomore has really made a name for himselfin the middle of this balanced yet potent lineup. Randy Arozerena (.257 17 62) is second on the club in RBI and third in HR, however his hitless in his last 20 at bats.

Tampa counters with Zack Eflin (11-6 3.84) who is second in the AL in wins overall. The 29 year old 6th year righthander has struggled over his last 3 starts giving up 10 earned and 14 hits over his last 14 IP (6.43) and faces a struggling Yankees lineup batting just .230 overall despite averaging 4.3 runs per contest and 146 HR which ranks 3rd overall. Judge continues to capture is midseason form (.297 20 42) despite missing a month and a half with a foot injury. Isiah Kiner Filefa (.257 5 28) has been relatively inonsistent despite a recent 4 game hitting streak (.400). Harrison Bader is not scheduled to start (.256 7 33) but is available for pinch hitting duties and is batting .294 over his last 6 games. Gleyber Torres (.255 16 44), a name mentioned quite frequently in trade talks, seemed to survive the rumors at the last minute. He did have a 15 game hitting streak this season (.366) but is just one for his last 17 (.059). Anthony Rizzo (.244 12 41) went over 40 games without homering until breaking the slump last week against Kansas City. The 33 year old 10th year first basemen is just 3 for his last 25 over his last 8 games (.120).

We get a surprisingly cheap price this evening in a matchup where Eflin, despite at times a bit vulnerable has gotten plenty of run support, most of which when the Rays were in first place, Rodon started off the season struggling in the second half but is looking to build off hi last start despite averaging deep in pitch count. Both of these teams have plenty of punch and with back to back clear days in the NY area with low humidity and the ball carrying out to left center, time is running out for the postseason chase for the last place Yankees while Tampa is just a stone's throw away from recapturing first place in the AL East. I think this line is surprisingly low given the power punch both of these teams have in the lineup. Tonight we go for our 4th (and possibly 5th) straight as results seem to be approaching what we're due to expect this time of the season.

Best of luck however you play!
 
