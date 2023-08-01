TWO FOR TUESDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PAYS (YTD 7-7 -1.80

Tampa Bay/NYY over 4 even:

At first glance of this line, it stuck out like a sore thumb. This evening will be game 2 of these AL East foes under the lights at Yankee Stadium with the Rays taking game 1 5-1 thanks to 4 solo HR's, one each by Wander Franco (13), Brandon Lowe (14), Issac Peredes (21), and Joshua Lowe (14). In a bizarre twist, which basically convinces me that this evil empire last place team (55-51) has completely lost its identity, Jhony Brito (4-5), who took the loss in this game, replaced their original starter, Domingo German because of armpit soreness. Brito gave up 5 runs on 8 hits in just 4 IP walking 2 and striking out 4. However, in the bottom of the 4th fans saw German (5-7 4.56) warning up in the bullpen and got cleared to pitch 5 innings in relief, allowing just 2 hits on no runs, walking 2 and striking out 4. Jake Bauers 9th HR of the season, a solo shiot, was the only offense the Yanks could muster. Tyler Glasnow improved to 5-3, surrendering just a run oin 3 hits, while walking only 2 and fanning 8. The Rays now trail Baltimore by just 1.5 games, while the Yankees fell to 10 games out of first place despite only 3.5 behind the last wildcard spot currently held by Toronto.



Carlos Rodon (1-3 5.75) gets the start for the Bronx Bombers at the Stadium this evening. The 31 year old 8th season southpaw basically missed the entire first half of the campaign with a forearm strain he suffered during spring training. Rodon's last start earned him his first win of the season, a 3-1 victory over the NYM to split the subway series in which he lasted 5 2/3 allowing just a run on 3 hits with 3 walks and 4 strikeouts. He faces a TB Rays lineup batting .255 overall averaging 5.2 runs per contest, second in the AL hitting 159 HR, second in the AL as well. Yandy Diaz (.318 14 51) has 4 hits over his last 7 plate appearances (.571) and is 4th on the Rays in RBI. Joshua Lowe (.271 14 56) is batting .294 over his last 5 games and has 22 stolen bases, second on the team. Franco (.267 13 49) brings in a 4 ame hitting streak batting .400 over that span along with a team leading 29 stolen bases, caught 10 times (74%). Paredes (.258 21 63) is tops on the club inpower and production with only 65 strikeouts overall. The 24 year old sophomore has really made a name for himselfin the middle of this balanced yet potent lineup. Randy Arozerena (.257 17 62) is second on the club in RBI and third in HR, however his hitless in his last 20 at bats.



Tampa counters with Zack Eflin (11-6 3.84) who is second in the AL in wins overall. The 29 year old 6th year righthander has struggled over his last 3 starts giving up 10 earned and 14 hits over his last 14 IP (6.43) and faces a struggling Yankees lineup batting just .230 overall despite averaging 4.3 runs per contest and 146 HR which ranks 3rd overall. Judge continues to capture is midseason form (.297 20 42) despite missing a month and a half with a foot injury. Isiah Kiner Filefa (.257 5 28) has been relatively inonsistent despite a recent 4 game hitting streak (.400). Harrison Bader is not scheduled to start (.256 7 33) but is available for pinch hitting duties and is batting .294 over his last 6 games. Gleyber Torres (.255 16 44), a name mentioned quite frequently in trade talks, seemed to survive the rumors at the last minute. He did have a 15 game hitting streak this season (.366) but is just one for his last 17 (.059). Anthony Rizzo (.244 12 41) went over 40 games without homering until breaking the slump last week against Kansas City. The 33 year old 10th year first basemen is just 3 for his last 25 over his last 8 games (.120).



We get a surprisingly cheap price this evening in a matchup where Eflin, despite at times a bit vulnerable has gotten plenty of run support, most of which when the Rays were in first place, Rodon started off the season struggling in the second half but is looking to build off hi last start despite averaging deep in pitch count. Both of these teams have plenty of punch and with back to back clear days in the NY area with low humidity and the ball carrying out to left center, time is running out for the postseason chase for the last place Yankees while Tampa is just a stone's throw away from recapturing first place in the AL East. I think this line is surprisingly low given the power punch both of these teams have in the lineup. Tonight we go for our 4th (and possibly 5th) straight as results seem to be approaching what we're due to expect this time of the season.



Best of luck however you play!