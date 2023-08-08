TWO FOR TUESDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (YTD 9-9 -2.10)

Atlanta/Pittsburgh over 5.5 -115:

The Braves (70-40), owners of the majors best record battle in game 2 vs. the Pirates (51-61) in game 2 of this 4 game series. Last night at PNC Park, the Bucs scored 6 in the bottom of the 3rd to chase Spencer Strider (12-4 3.94) as Pittsburgh held on to edge Atlanta 7-6. Jared Triolo went 2 for 3 with 3 RBI, Connor Joe went 1 for 3 with a 2 run HR, his 9th of the season, Liover Peguero went 2 for 4 with an RBI double. Carmen Miodzinski (2-2) came on in relief to pick up the victory not allowing a run or a hit for 1 2/3 innings. David Bednar picked up his 23rd save in just 25 opportunities (92%). Oswaldo Bido, last night's starter, surrendered 3 runs on 4 hits striking out 3 in a no decision. Strider lasted just 2 2/3 innings lit up for 6 earned on 5 hits walking 3 and striking out 3. The Braves rallied for 4 runs in the 5tgh and one in the 6th,but it wasn't enough. The game was delayed by about an hour in the 6th inning due to rain. Ozzie Albies hit a 2 run HR, his 26th of the season, Matt Olson, who leads the NL in HR with 39, went 2 for 4 with 2 RBI, and Michael Harris went 2 for 4 with a run scored in the losing effort.



The Pirates send Mitch Keller (9-8 4.35) to the hill this evening. The 27 year old third year righty has not been sharp over his last few appearances as he's allowed 16 earned on 24 hits though he's walked just 7 batters and struck out 20. He's also allowed 22 HR this season including 5 over his last 3 starts. He faces a Braves lineup tops in the NL with a .270 BA, first in HR with 213 HR, and averaging 5.7 runs per contest, second only to the LA Dodgers. Ronald Acuna (.339 25 67) leads the club in batting and is third in the NL overall while third on the club in HR.. Acuna just saw a 4 game hitting streak end batting .611 over that span. Orlando Arcia (.297 11 39) brings in a 6 game hitting streak (.333) into tonight's action. Sean Murphy (.275 18 60) is currently battling a 3 for 18 slump (.167). Ozzie Albies (.261 26 79) is second on the team in HR and RBI. Like Arcia, Albies is also on a 6 game hitting streak (.333). Matt Olson ).266 39 99) is currently crushing the ball and leads the majors in all power and production categories. Olson has also scored 85 runs thus far this season and is the third Brave to have a 6 game hitting streak active (.368).



The Braves counter with Yonny Chirinos (5-4 4.42) who has not shown his best stuff as of late but is a huge beneficiary of run support despite recent struggles. The 29 year old 4th year righty has given up 10 earned and 16 hits over his last 13 1/3 innings pitched. (6.77). He faces a Pittsburgh lineup hitting just .235 overall while averaging 4.1 runs per contest hitting 109 HR ranking 12th in the NL. A big part of the reason why the Pirates fell out of wild card contention late in the fist half is due to poor execution and third in the NL in leaving runners on base while seeing their batting average drop some 26 points in June. Bryan Reynolds (.265 14 53) leads the team in batting and has hit safely in 7 of his last 8 games (.302). Reynolds is tied for the team lead in RBI with Carlos Santana (.235 12 53) who just saw a 5 game hitting streak (.278) come to an end. Andrew MeCutchen (.260 10 30) is hitting .318 over his last 6 games but father time has certainly caught up with the 36 year old in his 13th season. Connor Joe (.244 9 28) who homered yesterday, is in the midst of a 6 game hitting streak (.333).



We get a reasonable price this evening at PNC, an intimate, classic style park just over the Allegheny river. It's one of the few neutral sized park that seems to favor both the hitters and pitchers. The ballpark covers a lot of ground in right center and just off the water doesn't carry as well unless there's a breeze blowing out especially in the daytime. The corners appear rather simple at 325 right to left, but power hitters may need to amp it up a bit at 410 straight away and 387-399 in the power alleys. Atlanta has quite the combination of pitching, hitting, and defense and seem to be a step above everyone else in the NL as their lead shows it strengthening thanks to a 10 game lead over the Phillies. The Braves should have no problem in continuing their barrage, especially after a rough game by Strider last night and have their way against Keller, who despite his recent struggles is one of the more effective starters for the Pirates.