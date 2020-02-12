Universalist's Aussie Rules Football (Women) Thread

Aussie Rules Football Rules

Aussie Rules has been around since 1841 in some form or another. Its game that is pretty much exclusively played in Australia and the only professional league of its kind, the Australian Football League (AFL) is also situated there. Many players affectionate with the sport may call it a mix of footy, football, Aussie rules and Australian rules.



Object of the Game

The object of the game is to kick the football between a series of 4 goal posts. Depending on which posts the ball goes between will depend on how many points you score. The ball can be passed around between team mates in a series of fashions and the winning team will be the team with the highest number of points at the end of the game.



Players & Equipment

Aussie rules pitches are usually played on oval sized pitches with dimensions ranging from 135 to 185 metres in length, and 110 to 155 metres in width. Many Aussie Rules pitches mix with cricket fields as they or of a similar size and proportion.



The pitches are marked around the outside to highlight the out of bounds area. At either end of the pitch 4 tall posts will be apparent. These are the scoring zones and are roughly 6 metres in height. The two front posts are 6.4 metres apart and represent the main scoring area (goal). The two post behind are also 6.4 metres apart and represent the secondary scoring area (point).



The ball is made from leather and forms an oval shape (similar to a rugby ball). Other markings on the pitch include a goal square that is 9 metres wide and spanning with width of the goals posts, centre square and centre circle.



Each team will consist of 18 players of which are all assigned to different positions. These players are allowed to move freely on the pitch. Each team may also have up to three substitutes which are ‘rolling’ meaning they can come on and off as many times as they want. Once a starting player gets substituted these players then become rolling. The positions are broken down into Full Forward, Half Forward, Centre Line, Half Back and Full Back.



There are 7 umpires for Aussie Rules in total. The three main umpires are known as filed umpires and they basically oversee all the decisions on filed such as time keeping, infringements and enforcing the rules. The two line judges are there to see if the ball goes out of play or not – these judges can also intervene where on field umpires have missed a decision. The last two umpires are goal umpires and its their job to signal if a goal has been scored successfully or not.



Scoring

If the ball is kicked between the two goal posts (middle posts) then 6 points are awarded. If the ball goes between a goal post and one of the behind posts (point) then 1 point is awarded. 1 point is also awarded if the ball is carried or forced over the scoring line by the attacking team.