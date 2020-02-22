Universalist's Netball Thread

What is Netball

Netball is similar to basketball although the rules, equipment and team numbers are different. There is no dribbling; no running with the ball; 7 players; ball passed within 3 seconds; ball & basket slightly smaller; no backboard; players designated to certain areas. Netball has similarities to European Handball, Korfball and Ultimate Frisbee.

Netball has the following advantages: true team sport (no ball hogs allowed), doesn’t matter size/ability level a position on court for everyone, great hand/eye coordination and teaches spacial awareness. A great feeder sport for basketball
 
