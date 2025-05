John Kelly said: A double-digit lead in basketball is not what it once was. Click to expand...

It's unwatchable, guys open under the basket with a short shot and they heave it out beyond the arc for some guy to take a bad shot..From 4 ft it's perhaps a 80% shot with an EV of 1.6 pts, from way out with a guy rushing it's 35% tops with an EV of 1.05 pts.It's bad basketball, it ruins the team aspect of the game, awful all around.