Uptown people thought this was a great contract

Outfielder Justin Upton has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday.
The Angels will owe him $28 million for this season, the final one in a five-year deal.
Given the money still owed to Upton, it's unlikely any team would deal for his services, paving the way for him to become a free agent.
Upton hit .211 in 89 games for the Angels last season with 17 home runs and 41 RBIs.
 
