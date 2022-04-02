Uptown people thought this was a great contract

Outfielder Justin Upton has been designated for assignment by the Los Angeles Angels, sources told ESPN's Jeff Passan on Saturday.

The Angels will owe him $28 million for this season, the final one in a five-year deal.

Given the money still owed to Upton, it's unlikely any team would deal for his services, paving the way for him to become a free agent.

Upton hit .211 in 89 games for the Angels last season with 17 home runs and 41 RBIs.