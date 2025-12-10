YouTube TV plans to launch more than 10 new subscription plans for genre-specific content in early 2026, including one focused on sports.
The Alphabet-owned subscription streaming platform said in a blog post Wednesday that its YouTube TV Sports Plan will provide access to major broadcasters, as well as sports networks like fox Corp FS1, comcast corp.’s NBC and all of walt disneys ESPN networks. Customers can select YouTube TV’s NFL Sunday Ticket package and NFL RedZone as add-ons. The company also plans to release news and family-themed options.
