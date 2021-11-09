VIP Club Marathon Florida

FairWarning
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Who are these jokers blowing up my phone? They must have a great bonus, they called and left a message at 3:10 AM.
thanks for the wake-up, fuckers.
Probably not in the middle of the night though."Scam Alert" calls me daily.
Given my unfortunate history with the ladies, several ex-girlfriends could qualify under that "Scam Alert" classification.
