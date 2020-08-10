Volkswagen will be equipped with activated carbon filter with allergen function as standard?

dingxinda9
Volkswagen has begun to adapt to all its models of activated carbon filters. The technology has been in use for a long time, with the option to filter out pollen, bacteria, fungal spores and particles before they enter the ventilation system. In addition, the filtration technology with activated carbon layer can also convert harmful gases, such as nitrogen dioxide, so that the internal air filter is not affected. Pollen, bacteria, fungal spores, particulates and NOx are increasingly becoming health problems.
In addition to the direct health problems, harmful gases in the car can cause danger to the driver for other reasons. On the one hand, the lack of fresh air inside can quickly make the driver tired and distracted. On the other hand, pollen, bacteria and other fine particles can cause allergic reactions, which also represent road safety risks. Sneezing can distract the driver's attention for about 2 seconds, which is the result of limited reaction ability within two seconds, so the braking distance will be increased.
One of the biggest advantages of the internal activated carbon filter is how it can effectively deal with the harmful nitrogen dioxide (No 2) gas formed during combustion. Activated carbon can reduce the concentration of no 2 and make the journey more pleasant.
The air quality sensors used in the air purification system are more effective than traditional filters due to the use of activated carbon with an allergen layer. This even bans the smallest allergen. When the "air conditioning" function is activated on the air conditioning menu, the proportion of the mixed fresh air and the recirculation air in the vehicle is mixed and cleaned to keep the air quality at a constant high level. In addition, the air quality sensor continuously (in milliseconds, to be exact) records excess levels of certain pollutants in the external air and switches to recirculation mode if necessary.
