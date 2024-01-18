blueline
EOG Master
adios
It never worked smoothly in my phone...hadnt been updated in years.
Stopped working a few days ago about the same time the new-look website was rolled out....tried to reinstall it couldnt find a link to do so.
In this morning's emailed "newsletter" it said there won't be an app.....everything is now done via the website.
Guess I was one of the few who used the app.
