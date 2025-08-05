VSiN / Circa Friday Football Invitational 2025

I'm rooting for Alex White. In a day and age of tittle handicappers where chest size and pics of bikinis Alex is someone who is an excellent handicapper.

She is easily better than 20 other people in this contest already
 
I know it's a free roll but the purse seems awfully small for a contest that's on VSIN with some nationally acclaimed cappers.
 
LOL, it's just a little more than the 2005 Stardust Invitational Contest purse at $10k adjusted for inflation.
 
Last year really lopsided, Edel 1st at 79-44-3, White 2nd at 73-49-4, long way to 3rd, Fallica 65-57-4, Macero at 65-59-2 (BB Wins worth 1.5).

Overall VSiN/Circa Football Invitational record (2022-24) is 2694-2581-142 (50.97%), -$14,190,91 on $100 unit bet per pick.

I would guess that most contestants are not +EV long term, given just CFB, NFL sides and total.
 
.........lol, if was persistent about it would probably get.

NO BIGGIE THOUGH, LAY LOW, DONT EVEN ATTEND BET BASHES.
 
Always enjoy the Circa Friday Football Invitational. Top picks from marquee handicappers using sharp lines. It really gets the weekend football fever going every Friday night.
 
what about when kelly or bovi forget to post their picks, what about when Fezzik copies all 7 of his boyfreinds picks.
 
Yes, it was sad when Kelly Stewart did not get her picks in. Especially considering she used to be a contest proxy. Several others have forgotten as well. It’s a challenge because the pick submission window is only a few hours long on Friday - this helps keeps the lines sharp.
 
Kenny White was in 1st place.and it was midway through the contest

Was flying east

Set his alarm for the wrong time

Didn't get his picks in and never recovered
 
Yes I remember that and it was unfortunate. Hard to recover from a zero week.

His daughter Alex did very well in last year’s contest.
 
Week 1 going into NFL Sunday AM games, overall record 47-48-0, 49.12%, BB 4-8-0. Off to a typical start.

Frank B. in the lead at 4-2, BB W.
 
I'll take the dumbass tag. I thought Patriots were good enough to get by a bad raiders team in New England. Obviously not. Stupid way to go out.
 
Week 1 going into the NFL SNF game, overall record 75-90-0, 10 pending, 45.53%, BB 7-17-0, 1 pending. A bit of a recovery.
 
Standings going into SNF:
Capper Pts
Betti / _Curtis 5.5
Chuck_Edel 5.5

Matt_Ste. Marie 4.5

Chris_Fallica 4
Frank_Carulli 4
Kenny_White 4

Alex_White 3.5
Doug_Kezirian 3.5
Drew_Bridges 3.5

Chris_Macero 3
Paul_Bovi 3
Jeff_Whitelaw 3
Brett_McMurphy 3
Steve_Fezzik 3
Weston_Stradtman 3
Meyer / _Sack 3
Mike_North 3
Jeff_Petch 3
Chris_Piper 3
Jim_Feist 2.5
Scott_Pritchard 2
Randy_Mckay 2
Jason_Jarvis 2
Cris_Zeniuk 2
Tony_Gordon 0
 
I'm fine, TBH when it comes to the Dolphins I'm apathetic, have been for a while now, this is what they've largely been for the past 25 years, Dan Marino and Don Shula aren't walking through that door. Doesn't matter who the coach is or the QB, it's been mostly bad to mediocre football for 25 years. I don't care about them anymore, I have the Heat, Celtics, and now the Panthers to follow, there's only so much fandom I can spread around, and I just can't put any of it into the Fins anymore, maybe the Canes can put together a special season, but I'm out on the Fins and have been. I posted in the Fezz thread McDaniel to be the first coach fired was a good bet, the players don't respect him, last year guys would routinely show up late for practice with no punishment, players came out publicly saying there needed to be a culture change in the locker room, tells you all you need to know. At some point I think Mcdaniel gets canned and Anthony Weaver will get the interim job, he's black, so if nothing else at least it will piss off RailNazi.
 
. None of my places are putting it out, but if you can find a first coach fired prop, a bet on McDaniel would be a good bet,
 
  • Culture and Accountability Issues:
    The Dolphins experienced significant culture and accountability issues during the 2024 season, which contributed to their 8-9 record.

  • Player Disrespect:
    Reports indicated that a few players did not respect McDaniel, with figures like Jalen Ramsey suggesting the team had internal issues and the coach needed to earn more respect.

  • Fines and Discipline:
    Head Coach Mike McDaniel noted that fining players "didn't particularly move the needle" and there were distractions within the team, according to Phin Phanatic.
 
Jalen Ramsey after being traded to the Streelers

"I do appreciate the Dolphins and them working with me and David... let's go to a team that's going to be able to compete, let's go to a team where there's a lot of respect for the head coach," Ramsey said.
 
Several Miami Dolphins players reportedly fed up with Mike McDaniel, want to play elsewhere​


According to Sportskeeda‘s Tony Pauline, McDaniel has ‘rubbed a lot of the veterans the wrong way’ following his early success with the team. It’s reportedly reached a point where several veterans would ‘rather play elsewhere’ than spend another season with McDaniel.
 
Tua can't win a game by himself, guys like Burrow, Herbert, Allen, Lamar, Mahomes can win a game on talent alone. Tua needs all the pieces around him to be good for him to be good, despite today I like him, but like I said he needs a lot of talent around him to have success, he isn't good enough to win on his own
 
Week 1 going into the MNF game, overall record 77-93-0, 5 pending, 45.29%, BB 7-18-0, 0 pending.
 
Standings after Week 1:
Capper Pts
Betti / _Curtis 5.5
Chuck_Edel 5.5

Matt_Ste. Marie 4.5

Chris_Fallica 4
Frank_Carulli 4
Kenny_White 4
Mike_North 4

Alex_White 3.5
Doug_Kezirian 3.5
Drew_Bridges 3.5
Jim_Feist 3.5

Chris_Macero 3
Paul_Bovi 3
Jeff_Whitelaw 3
Brett_McMurphy 3
Steve_Fezzik 3
Weston_Stradtman 3
Meyer / _Sack 3
Jeff_Petch 3
Chris_Piper 3

Scott_Pritchard 2
Randy_Mckay 2
Jason_Jarvis 2
Cris_Zeniuk 2

Tony_Gordon 0
 
