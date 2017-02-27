Valuist said: He's had a gambling related podcast for at least five years. Not sure when it started but that's when I started listening. Click to expand...

Re: VSINHe's also been a tout for that entire time on Pregame and Dr Bob's site, and buried his customers to the tune of -86.07u over 3200 picks. He promotes some of the scummiest touts out there as "experts," most notably Vegas Runner aka Gianni Karalis aka Greek Gambler aka Ace aka NFAC aka "Big Moves" aka whatever name he's using this week. The first time I listened to a Gill podcast because someone told me they thought he might win at baseball, he talked about how "Vegas Runner is the sharpest guy out there to tell you who REALLY knows what's happening in Vegas. I could listen to him talk about his bowel movement." If you Google Gianni Karalis, you'll find all sorts of stuff about his various scams, and actually the reason he originally left Philadelphia was because he stiffed some local books here.I get that there's a shortage of people contributing decent gambling content so using touts is kind of required, but you don't have to use outright thieves and stiffs like Vegas Runner.