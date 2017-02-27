VSIN

Bells Beer Connoisseur
Anyone going to tune in today? I do think it will do very well, always liked Gill Alexander. I believe it's on XM 204, Sirius 215. Facebook Live will show some also.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: VSIN

3-5pm (ET) - Bernstein by the Book
5-6pm (ET) - A Numbers Game (Gil Alexander)
6-8pm (ET) - My Guys in the Desert (Brent Musburger & Ron Flatter)

Will be streamed live on VSiN.com
 
Valuist

EOG Dedicated
Re: VSIN

I see Gill's favorite 3 MLB over unders are Texas under, Colorado over and KC under. Agree on the first two, disagree on KC. The sabermetric community always underestimates the Royals.
 
jamman

EOG Member
Re: VSIN

if they stay away from the touts and tout talk. This has potential to be very good IMO.I hope they stick with people that make their living from this life .From both sides of the counter with broadcast pros in the middle.
 
EOG Master
VSIN starts today

VSIN starts today

I'm enjoying the opening day. Good sports betting talk. Brett MUSHburger is purely in his groove spot. Loves talking betting.

Very good show with Gil and Roxy talking baseball today.

Good start!
 
EOG Master
Re: VSIN

I LOVE that for the show with Musburger they use the old CBS music as the intro when they come back from commercial. You know the old Jimmy the Greek CBS music.
 
EOG Master
Re: VSIN

I see Gill's favorite 3 MLB over unders are Texas under, Colorado over and KC under. Agree on the first two, disagree on KC. The sabermetric community always underestimates the Royals.
I don't know who they're betting RSW. I do know Rockies WS future has dropped considerably while his two unders have gone the other way. So his opinions are nothing prophetic.
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: VSIN starts today

Re: VSIN starts today

I'm enjoying the opening day. Good sports betting talk. Brett MUSHburger is purely in his groove spot. Loves talking betting.

Very good show with Gil and Roxy talking baseball today.

Good start!
Al Bernstein wasn't very good, but enjoyed the Gill A/Roxy Roxboro, and Musburger shows.
 
EOG Master
Re: VSIN starts today

Re: VSIN starts today

Al Bernstein wasn't very good, but enjoyed the Gill A/Roxy Roxboro, and Musburger shows.
I agree. Seemed to be lost at times and then again the show producer didn't help him alot by playing music over the top of him on a few intros when they came back from break.

The way Gil looked really surprised me. His voice doesn't match his appearance.
 
2
Re: VSIN

He's had a gambling related podcast for at least five years. Not sure when it started but that's when I started listening.
He's also been a tout for that entire time on Pregame and Dr Bob's site, and buried his customers to the tune of -86.07u over 3200 picks. He promotes some of the scummiest touts out there as "experts," most notably Vegas Runner aka Gianni Karalis aka Greek Gambler aka Ace aka NFAC aka "Big Moves" aka whatever name he's using this week. The first time I listened to a Gill podcast because someone told me they thought he might win at baseball, he talked about how "Vegas Runner is the sharpest guy out there to tell you who REALLY knows what's happening in Vegas. I could listen to him talk about his bowel movement." If you Google Gianni Karalis, you'll find all sorts of stuff about his various scams, and actually the reason he originally left Philadelphia was because he stiffed some local books here.

I get that there's a shortage of people contributing decent gambling content so using touts is kind of required, but you don't have to use outright thieves and stiffs like Vegas Runner.
 
EOG Dedicated
Re: VSIN

Today at the start of Gill's show, they said "he was taking a well deserved day off". Isn't this just the second week of the show?
 
Bells Beer Connoisseur
Re: VSIN

Today at the start of Gill's show, they said "he was taking a well deserved day off". Isn't this just the second week of the show?
He and Musburger were on every day. They are off today and tomorrow.

I think the station is a big success so far, offer a little on a variety of sports.
 
EOG Master
Re: VSIN

it could really make it but musburger has to go and soon and they would save tons of money against the cap. If sports becomes legal the stock on this show would go up up up...and up!!!
 
