Wait, what?!? Tyson is a 2-1 underdog to Paul😳?

Tyson‘s age, recent health issues, and the pillow-like gloves they are using could partially explain that.
But the clips I’ve seen of Tyson practicing implies that he’s still a mean motherfucker.
And this is a boxing match, not MMA.
Big difference.
I don’t see how Tyson can be such a big underdog.
He’s been getting money recently, particularly with first round KO props.
