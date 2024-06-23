Watch out for Bodog

Happened twice in a week regarding Euro soccer.

Wagered on the 'total tackles' prop that they (in print) indicate using website 'whoscored' to grade wagers.

Both times according to whoscored, wager was a win. Both times graded as a loss and after back and forth, 'support' tosses me links to different stat providers claiming its a loss (ie, flashscore).

Not a lot of dough, they promote using a specific website which shows it as a win, and they refuse to budge

Stay away....
 
