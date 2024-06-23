Watch out for Bodog

choslamshe
EOG Master
Happened twice in a week regarding Euro soccer.
Wagered on the 'total tackles' prop that they (in print) indicate using website 'whoscored' to grade wagers.
Both times according to whoscored, wager was a win. Both times graded as a loss and after back and forth, 'support' tosses me links to different stat providers claiming its a loss (ie, flashscore).
Not a lot of dough, they promote using a specific website which shows it as a win, and they refuse to budge
Stay away....
Wagered on the 'total tackles' prop that they (in print) indicate using website 'whoscored' to grade wagers.
Both times according to whoscored, wager was a win. Both times graded as a loss and after back and forth, 'support' tosses me links to different stat providers claiming its a loss (ie, flashscore).
Not a lot of dough, they promote using a specific website which shows it as a win, and they refuse to budge
Stay away....