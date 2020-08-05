We have waited 30 years and it's finally back

I hope I don't get suspended for this but its such huge news:
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano To Star In Upcoming ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Revival
The new show will reportedly take place 30 years after the events of the original series and Samantha, played by Milano, will be a single mother.
A “Who’s the Boss?” sequel is coming!
Stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have signed on to reprise their roles as father Tony Micelli and daughter Samantha Micelli in the revival of the classic family-friendly series that ran from 1984-1992 on ABC.
Deadline reports that the new show takes “place 30 years after the events of the original series” and focuses on Tony’s relationship with Samantha. Samantha is “now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in” and the show will “explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”
Tony Danza, Alyssa Milano To Star In Upcoming ‘Who’s The Boss?’ Revival
The new show will reportedly take place 30 years after the events of the original series and Samantha, played by Milano, will be a single mother.
A “Who’s the Boss?” sequel is coming!
Stars Tony Danza and Alyssa Milano have signed on to reprise their roles as father Tony Micelli and daughter Samantha Micelli in the revival of the classic family-friendly series that ran from 1984-1992 on ABC.
Deadline reports that the new show takes “place 30 years after the events of the original series” and focuses on Tony’s relationship with Samantha. Samantha is “now a single mother, living in the house the original series was set in” and the show will “explore generational differences, as well as opposing world views and parenting styles within the dynamic of a modern family in 2020.”