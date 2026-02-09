We rarely see special teams get MVP

jimmythegreek
But not for nothing, without taking anything away from Kenneth Walker IIii with his 135 rushing yards, I think 5 field goals and 17 total points were much more worthy from Jason Myers imo. 4 of them secured a 12-0 lead going into the 4th.
Now most will say oh but none of them proved to be the game winner. They will elude the excuse that his 5th made it 22-7. We know Darnold was subpar. Myers should have gotten more consideration.
I missed if Sam said he was going to Disney World.
