WEDNESDAY FIRST 5 INNINGS PLAY (10-10 -2.25)

Anaheim/Texas over 5 -110:

The Rangers (72-48) continue their strangle hold on the AL West and look to sweep the Anaheim Angels (59-62). The halos looked like a legitimate wildcard threat just before the trading deadline but have since dropped 7 of their last 10 games and now trail the 3rd wildcard spot. Corey Seager homered twice, went 3 for 5 and drove in 5 runs as the Rangers belted the Angels 7-3 at GlobeLife field. Texas improved to a season best 42-20 at home as Seager has 7 HR and 115 RBI in 11 games since coming off the IL. Jordan Montgomery, a starting lefty they acquired during the trade deadline improved to 8-9 and lowered his ERA to 3.32. The 30 year old 5th year southpaw gave up only 1 run on 6 hits not walking a batter and struck out 9. Lucas Giolito, whom the Angels obtained during the trade deadline was tagged for 4 runs on 7 hits over 6 innings, walking 2 and striking out 5. Randall Grichuk went 2 for 4 including his 11th HR of the season, a 2 run shot in the losing effort. Giolito fell to 6-9 overall and threw 110 pitches struggling with his location.



The Rangers will send Jon Gray (8-5 3.65) to the hill this evening. The 31 year old 7th year righty has allowed 11 earned on 16 hits over his last 17 1/3 innings pitched (5.72) walking 5 and striking out 19 over that span. is winless since July 2nd and has surrendered 16 ER and 19 hits in just his last 11 innings (14.73). He faces an Angels lineup batting .251 overall averaging 4.8 runs per contest, ranking 7th in the NL and has slugged 186 HR which is the best in the AL. Shohei Otani (.302 41 84) is tops on the teami n all 3 main offensive categories despite going through a 4 for 18 slump over his last 6 games (.222). On the mound, Ohtani is 10-5 with a 3.17 ERA. In 131 inhe's allowed judt 85 hits and 48 earned walking 54 and striking out 165 batters this season. Mickey Moniak (.283 12 38) has had just 3 hits over his last 12 games (batting just .107. Brandon Drury (.268 15 49) is hitless over his last 12 at bats after having a 5 game hitting streak. Losing Mike Trout (.263 18 44) to a broken wrist has played a key factor into Anaheim fading their chances from capturing one of the 3 wildcards for contention. Hunter Renfroe (.243 17 51) is trying to shake a recent 1 for 17 slump (.059).



The Angels counter with Reid Detmers, who has been winless since July 2nd, and has surrendered 16 ER and 19 hits in just his last 11 innings (14.73). He faces a Texas Rangers lineup batting a league best .273, averaging 5.8 runs per contest, and has belted 169 HR, 3rd in the AL. Seager (.350 22 73) leads the AL in batting and has a current 4 game hitting streak (.389) and is 4th on the team in RBI. Ezequiel Duran (.285 14 43) has hit safely in 8 of his last 9 games (.421). Marcus Semien (.287 19 78) is 9 for 22 over his current 5 game hitting streak (.409). Josh Jung is currently on the !L with a fractured thumb but is batting .274 with 22 HR and 67 RBI. Adolis Garcia (258 30 91) is tops on the Rangers in power and production despite going through a 3 for 18 slump (.167) over his last 6 games. Garcia is 6th in the AL inround trippers and tops in the AL in RBI.



We get a fairly decent price in a venue where the Rangers moved from Arlington to the newest venue in the majors in Globe Life Field. Because temperatures in the deep Sough have exceeded triple digits, expect the retractable roof to be closed this evening as it has been for most of the summer. The dimensions are fairly challenging at 408 to deep center but fairly groomed to the power alleys at 374, with the corners around 329. The momentum and will to capture one of the wildcards for the Angels has all but gone by the waistside since the trading deadline, where Texas continues to hope they edge out Houston to win the AL West division. With Texas ahead in first place for most of the season, even if they can't hold on, they are in dominating shape for the wildcard as we look to edge back over .500 this evening. Best of luck however you play!