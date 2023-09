Week 1 EOG’s 4th Annual Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI

Greetings players, and welcome to the 4th season of the EOG Pro Football Contest presented by BetDSI!Week 1 lines have been posted at Office Football Pool.comSelections are due by Midnight PT this Saturday night, / 3am ET Sunday morning.Once you submit your selections, they are not to be changed. This will be enforced.Also, if you use a Thursday game, you have to submit all 5 selections, and once you submit there are no changes.Currently we are at 14 players.If we could get a few last minute entries, that would be great.Deadline to enter is 3pm PT / 6pm ET, Saturday, September 9, 2023For those wanting to enter, go to this link where you can find sign up information and the rules: Rules and Sign Up Info EOG Football Contest Good luck!p.s., I will post the chart in this thread for all to see who care to follow once we get to Sunday.