Week 1 EOG’s 4th Annual Pro Football Contest Presented by BetDSI

mrbowling300
EOG Dedicated
Greetings players, and welcome to the 4th season of the EOG Pro Football Contest presented by BetDSI!
Week 1 lines have been posted at Office Football Pool.com
Selections are due by Midnight PT this Saturday night, / 3am ET Sunday morning.
Once you submit your selections, they are not to be changed. This will be enforced.
Also, if you use a Thursday game, you have to submit all 5 selections, and once you submit there are no changes.
Currently we are at 14 players.
If we could get a few last minute entries, that would be great.
Deadline to enter is 3pm PT / 6pm ET, Saturday, September 9, 2023
For those wanting to enter, go to this link where you can find sign up information and the rules: Rules and Sign Up Info EOG Football Contest
Good luck!
p.s., I will post the chart in this thread for all to see who care to follow once we get to Sunday.
Week 1 lines have been posted at Office Football Pool.com
Selections are due by Midnight PT this Saturday night, / 3am ET Sunday morning.
Once you submit your selections, they are not to be changed. This will be enforced.
Also, if you use a Thursday game, you have to submit all 5 selections, and once you submit there are no changes.
Currently we are at 14 players.
If we could get a few last minute entries, that would be great.
Deadline to enter is 3pm PT / 6pm ET, Saturday, September 9, 2023
For those wanting to enter, go to this link where you can find sign up information and the rules: Rules and Sign Up Info EOG Football Contest
Good luck!
p.s., I will post the chart in this thread for all to see who care to follow once we get to Sunday.
Last edited: