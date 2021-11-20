week 11 props

Looking at AJ Dillon. He already had been on a partial timeshare with Aaron Jones. Typically, Jones' rush props for yards were in the low to mid 60s and Dilllon around 40. Now with Jones out, no timeshare for Dillon. I'm curious to see his rush yard number, as I expect 20 plus carries. They can't just use Jones' previous numbers; the falloff from Jones to Dillon much smaller than Dillon to his backup.



Also looking at Justin Herbert's passing yards. He's been going well under his prop numbers recently. and if he's lined anywhere near 290 yards, that's an easy under IMO.



Cole "Rock Radio" Kmet. Robinson doubtful, and Mooney a game time decision. Fields threw to him quite a bit in the game at Pittsburgh. Kmet's weekly yardage props have been between 26-30. I expect them to bump him up to the neighborhood of 40-45 yards.