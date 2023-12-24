I just couldn't pass up Flacco under 249.5 pass yards. For 3 quarters last week, he was hot garbage. Came alive in the 4th Q. Got a lot of pass yardage on a play Amari Cooper did all the heavy lifting. Had one good deep throw to Godwin but at some point the bubble bursts.



Javonte Williams under 54 1/2 rush yards. He has been under 4 ypc in his last 7 games. He could go over if he gets 17-18 carries but the NE run D is very good. How can anyone lay 7 1/2 with Denver?



Josh Downs over 46 1/2 receiving yards. Michael Pittman has been a monster but he's out today. All those targets have to go elsewhere. I see Downs as the primary beneficiary.