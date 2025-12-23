Week 17 NFL Group Discussion

I would like to begin by saying thank you to the handful of valuable posters who have consistently made this site a place for valuable discussion. While many here have literally better to do with their lives than call people names in the internet, the core here remains much more solid than the keyboard vomitors on every other sports betting messageboard.



Kane, Heim, Dell Dude, Valuist, and others. May I offer you and each of your families my best wishes for a Merry Christmas.



My leans:

Carolina +7

Can someone help me here? Is Carolina going to coast here and play for all the marbles next week, or is this a seriously mislined game? Kane likes it, so I'll search for a good entry point somewhere.



NY Jets +13.5

I don't care who the quarterback is. If the Jets can find 22 guys to suit up, they have to have enough pride to come in under this number. NE off a big Primetime win, and they should be taking this one for granted



Titans +2.5 ish.

I'll admit to being a Saints fan even though I haven't made myself watch every minute of every game like I used to. The idea of them being a road favorite is just too much. I clearly don't follow the NFL any more because this makes about as much sense as one of Boston Massacre's politics posts.



Vikings +7.5

Have to think Detroit comes out flat here after yet another disappointing loss. The hook looks enticing.



Good luck to all the people who actually bet.