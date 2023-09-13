Week 2 NFL Picks and Discussion

Leans so far:
I feel humbled because I've realized hat over the years, I've transitioned from being a handicapper to someone who just follows steam. Some of the spreads this week seem to be way off.

Arizona +5.5
No idea how the Giants can perform like that and be a heavy road favorite. Arizona was very competitive against a better team and could have easily won.

Panthers +3 (plus)
This is always a difficult road trip for New Orleans. Carolina lost by 14 despite out gaining Atlanta by 60 yards, so it was something of a misleading box score. Teams in Week 2 that are 0-1 playing against 1-0 teams are historically a goof spread bet. The Saints offense wasn't very impressive despite winning. Will definitely bet this if it gets to 3.5

Rams +8.5 (-117)
Rams steamrolled a good team last week on the road and have to think they'll be up for a home game against last year's division winner. How in the world is this more than a touchdown??

Jaguars +3
This should be the biggest home game of the year for Jax, and touts will be selling the playoff revenge angle. KC's offense has a lot of work to do before they're back to last year's level, and it's very hard for me to envision them winning by more than a field goal.
 
The only one I may disagree with is Jags +3. I tend to give hard looks at teams who did not cover week 1 vs teams that did
 
Unless someone has some info, it's kinda tough to bet the Chiefs/Jags game without knowing the status of Kelce and Chris Jones
 
Posted this in the BB thread, I'm on Seattle, Det coming off the big win in KC, meanwhile the Hawks couldn't have played worse getting beat at home against the Rams, those results have created some nice value, personally I think the line should be 3-3.5, I'll gladly take the 6
 
Will have to put up with Arizona flip-flopping from week to week. Last week they competed and had a chance to win. Would it surprise anyone for them to come out after an inspring performance like they had, to lay an egg like the Giants last week? Giants are still better across the board, and you know going 0-2 isn't good...they'll treat this like a playoff game.
 
