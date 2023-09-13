Week 2 NFL Picks and Discussion

ZzyzxRoad
EOG Dedicated
Leans so far:
I feel humbled because I've realized hat over the years, I've transitioned from being a handicapper to someone who just follows steam. Some of the spreads this week seem to be way off.
Arizona +5.5
No idea how the Giants can perform like that and be a heavy road favorite. Arizona was very competitive against a better team and could have easily won.
Panthers +3 (plus)
This is always a difficult road trip for New Orleans. Carolina lost by 14 despite out gaining Atlanta by 60 yards, so it was something of a misleading box score. Teams in Week 2 that are 0-1 playing against 1-0 teams are historically a goof spread bet. The Saints offense wasn't very impressive despite winning. Will definitely bet this if it gets to 3.5
Rams +8.5 (-117)
Rams steamrolled a good team last week on the road and have to think they'll be up for a home game against last year's division winner. How in the world is this more than a touchdown??
Jaguars +3
This should be the biggest home game of the year for Jax, and touts will be selling the playoff revenge angle. KC's offense has a lot of work to do before they're back to last year's level, and it's very hard for me to envision them winning by more than a field goal.
