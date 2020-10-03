Week 4 NFL fan stadium capacity.

Week 4 NFL Stadium Capacity
2020 NFL Week 4 Schedule:
Thursday, October 1
Denver Broncos at New York Jets – MetLife Stadium
Baltimore Ravens at The Washington Football Team – FedExField
Atlanta Falcons at Green Bay Packers – Lambeau Field
- The Jets are not allowing spectators until further notice.
Baltimore Ravens at The Washington Football Team – FedExField
- The Washington Football Team is not currently allowing spectators throughout 2020 season. However, the decision will be re-evaluated if there are any improvements with the coronavirus situation.
- The Titans were supposed to have approximately 7,000 fans in the stadium this Sunday against the Steelers but the game has been postponed to a later date and the situation is being revaluated after 8 members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19 this week.
- The Tampa Bay Buccaneers will allow spectators for the first time this season. Buccaneers season pass members with continuous membership since 1998 or earlier will have the opportunity to purchase a limited amount of tickets. The team has not disclosed a specific number for this week but plans to have approximately 25% capacity for their next home game on October 18.
- The Miami Dolphins allowed approximately 13,000 fans to attend the home opener on September 20. The same number is expected this week against the Seahawks.
- The Texans will allow up to 13,300 spectators for the first time this week.
- The Lions will not have any spectators at this Sunday’s game.
- The Cowboys allowed nearly 21,000 spectators in their home opener against the Falcons in week two. The team is expected to expand that number this week.
- The Bengals will allow approximately 6,000 spectators for the first time this season.
- The Bears are currently not allowing spectators.
- The Panthers will have a limited number of spectators for the first time this season. The exact number has not yet been announced.
- The Rams are not allowing spectators until further notice.
- The Raiders are not allowing spectators this Sunday.
- The Kansas City Chiefs are allowing approximately 16,000 spectators.
- The 49ers will not allow spectators this Sunday night.
- The Packers will not allow spectators on Monday night.