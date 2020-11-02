Week 9 NFL Group Discussion and Pick. Also, ZzyzxRoad goes to Laughlin

Woke up very early this morning and parked at the Stratosphere. I hadn't been to the Strip in forever, and I start slowly walking it. I don't recognize the country I'm in any more, I definitely don't recognize the city I'm in anymore, and none of the changes seem good. The Sahara, Riviera, Westward Ho, Stardust, New Frontier, Tam O'Shanter's motel, Imperial Palace, Bababary Coast, Aladdin, Holiday Inn Boardwalk are gone, but I still expect to see them. There are so, so many memories for me in each casino, sports bets I made, poker games I played in; I spent my 20s in this city, and none of this looks or feels right. I make it to the MGM Grand in the middle of the morning, and I feel like I'm walking through a diorama. No one is here, no one is gambling. I'm suddenly reminded that I'm 42, not 22. I need to walk back, and the walk has made me tired.

There was a casino promotion that ran in Clark county for the past three years. I won't give any details in case they decide to return it. But a casino company had a few machines that gave away points that were worth more than the expected loss. Normally people find these things and exploit them and burn them out in very short order. On this one, no one figured it out except me and a close friend who I've known for years and years. We beat them out a low six figure amount over the last three years, doing nothing but playing two machines. This week, the casino removed them and replaced them with slots.

Made it back to Stratosphere and drove to get lunch. Played a few small casino promos and headed back to the hotel where im staying.

Met my friend for the weekly football brainstorming session. Headed over to Circa and bet a few college football totals, headed to Golden Nugget to bet the Giants game, and started to fade. Headed to Laughlin tomorrow to check out the action there. Will try to find something good to take a picture of.

Nfl

Love the Bills at +3 (-120). Seattle come off a huge divisional win and now has to fly cross country to play an early start time against a determined team.

Also love the Colts at +3. Ravens had a really tough physical game against the Steelers that had to have been draining, and they're laying points on the road against a team that's better than people realize.

There's a total I really love, but I'm waiting to bet it until tomorrow. Might be my biggest bet of the year.

Other than that, there's nothing else i like, but will wait to see what others are betting.