I was reading the Westgate contest rules for this year. Interesting change to when you need your selections in for the Supercontest.



The last few years the mobile deadline was Saturday by 9pm. For using the self service kiosks at the counter I believe it was 11:59pm Saturday.



This year section 12 of the rules states that all plays must be submitted by Saturday at 5pm. Mobile entries have the same 5pm deadline. This might throw a wrench in Fezzik's late breaking phone service information plays since he using had Mackenzie sitting at the Westgate sports book late at night to get those entries in for him.



I have a feeling that the number of no entries for week 1 is going to be high.



Added value for the short term prize pools.