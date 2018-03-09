WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

BTC off a STAGGERING 10 percent in the past 24 hours (source Coinbase charts)

Not looking good for anyone invested in this garbage!
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

ha ha

microfoft and toyota invested in crypto

so you are smarter than them ?
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

A few people made coin,the buzz is gone,insiders unloaded on the gullible,what's the true use &,or value of crypto anyway,transaction fees,lack of liquidity,tethered to the $,crackdown by feds all over the world,slow settling,anonymity wasn't as easy as it seemed,the concept will be used later by other major financial players,trial balloon coming back to earth,tax implications,bagholders get burned again as usual,easy money is early,later it's harder to sell the idea,what else is new...
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

This bozo told you to sell bitcoin at 5800 and it went back up to 12,000 and he disappeared during that.

How the fuck does he now have the nerve to comment on bitcoin? EOG is a special place.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

Sounds like somebody bought in at $19,000 and can't get over the fact it's now at $8500, boo hoo :LMAO

and yes, EOG is a special place, but bitcoin still sucks and is going south fast!
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

I bought in at 4100, 9000, and 10,200 and made money. I think a lot of people made money on it.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

Most of my dealings with bitcoin are buy, gamble, sell.

So no, you're wrong... I just think it's funny that you advocated avoiding a 100% return on an investment in 10 days, and seem to be bragging about it.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

There will be a place for bitcoin...internet gambling for one, folks who want secret transactions, but if the big drop means someone has figured out how to crack or steal accounts, then its close to worthless.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

The reason for this drop is that the MtGox trustee flooded the market with bitcoins. Not necessarily surprising it dropped considering how many bitcoins just flooded into the market.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

keep buying bro, it'll never come down
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

microsoft invested into bitcoin.... hold do not sell if you bought cheap

who knows more bill gates or everfresh???
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

I wonder how many mining machines had working or has working now? Those are the guys that really made money - got in for the cost of their operation - let it all ride and woke in 2018 with a gold mine.

If a person is so sure the bitcoin market is going down - just sell it short on Kraken and get rich!
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

Maybe Everfresh did that at 5800 and that's why he's so bitter.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

The cost to mine bitcoin in each country - https://www.marketwatch.com/story/h...e-a-single-bitcoin-in-your-country-2018-03-06
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

This was waaaaaaaaaaaaaay tooooooooo easy to call. How many times did I post about this being a: Ponzi Scheme. In a Ponzi Scheme those in early get rich off of those who come in late. Please tell me how that differs from what we are seeing now
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

I would imagine there's a 99.9% chance of you saying something like this when Bitcoin was around or under $1000... which means that at the time that "ponzi scheme" could have made you a minimum of 2000% on your investment.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

Some people made big $,as in evrey endeavor most don't...
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

Why cant people make money off of it right now? If you think it'll go up, buy now at 8700 and sell at a higher number. Try making that fast money with a savings account.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

I've been buying and selling bitcoin since it was $200... I don't know anyone who bought first time above 10,000... I'm sure they exist...but not sure if it's the majority
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

I know a couple of posters who got in at 17,000ish, yeah they are screwed. When did people get screwed? When Wall St got involved.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

you did on december 22, 2017 ... " in the bitcoin how much on the clock" thread....you bought it at 12487

liar liar pants on fire
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

learn to read kike...BOUGHT FIRST TIME ABOVE 10,000.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

Where did the liquidity come from to drive prices higher...
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

I've made money because of bitcoins existing. Not as much as if I would have just bought and held at $200 of course, but it's not an insignificant amount.

I'm glad they're around, sending western union, using credit cards, money gram, that was a shitty time. Chase actually closed my checking account because I cashed a check from 5dimes. Took Tony 3 months to actually get me paid.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

Now that Regulation of this is desired - all of the "fun" of Bitcoins is gone. Its appeal was the fact it was unregulated. Buying a Playboy when U18 was the challenge since we weren't allowed to do so. Buying it now that we are 18 - boring! No thanks! Same here
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

i admit much better than western union... xransfering bitcoin is now king


investment if you bought it at 200...genius
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

they should have people on the corner in big cities to pay
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

You were the exception to the rule,what about the rest of the benighted investors...
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

must be from the same to cash... you went to a different one...that is why they stopped you.
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

In 4 hours, it went up to $9250 - a profit of $550. Why can't someone make money on this?
 
Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

It's only a loss when you sell it for a loss!
 
