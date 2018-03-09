WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!

BTC off a STAGGERING 10 percent in the past 24 hours (source Coinbase charts)
Not looking good for anyone invested in this garbage!
This bozo told you to sell bitcoin at 5800 and it went back up to 12,000 and he disappeared during that.
How the fuck does he now have the nerve to comment on bitcoin? EOG is a special place.
Sounds like somebody bought in at $19,000 and can't get over the fact it's now at $8500, boo hoo :LMAO
and yes, EOG is a special place, but bitcoin still sucks and is going south fast!
Why do you want to see it fail, Everfresh?
The reason for this drop is that the MtGox trustee flooded the market with bitcoins. Not necessarily surprising it dropped considering how many bitcoins just flooded into the market.
keep buying bro, it'll never come down
I wonder how many mining machines had working or has working now? Those are the guys that really made money - got in for the cost of their operation - let it all ride and woke in 2018 with a gold mine.
If a person is so sure the bitcoin market is going down - just sell it short on Kraken and get rich!
This was waaaaaaaaaaaaaay tooooooooo easy to call. How many times did I post about this being a: Ponzi Scheme. In a Ponzi Scheme those in early get rich off of those who come in late. Please tell me how that differs from what we are seeing now
Some people made big $,as in evrey endeavor most don't...I would imagine there's a 99.9% chance of you saying something like this when Bitcoin was around or under $1000... which means that at the time that "ponzi scheme" could have made you a minimum of 2000% on your investment.
I've been buying and selling bitcoin since it was $200... I don't know anyone who bought first time above 10,000... I'm sure they exist...but not sure if it's the majority
you did on december 22, 2017 ... " in the bitcoin how much on the clock" thread....you bought it at 12487
liar liar pants on fire
Where did the liquidity come from to drive prices higher...I've been buying and selling bitcoin since it was $200... I don't know anyone who bought first time above 10,000... I'm sure they exist...but not sure if it's the majority
learn to read kike...BOUGHT FIRST TIME ABOVE 10,000.
a loss is a loss
I know a couple of posters who got in at 17,000ish, yeah they are screwed. When did people get screwed? When Wall St got involved.
I've made money because of bitcoins existing. Not as much as if I would have just bought and held at $200 of course, but it's not an insignificant amount.
I'm glad they're around, sending western union, using credit cards, money gram, that was a shitty time. Chase actually closed my checking account because I cashed a check from 5dimes. Took Tony 3 months to actually get me paid.
You were the exception to the rule,what about the rest of the benighted investors...
Why cant people make money off of it right now? If you think it'll go up, buy now at 8700 and sell at a higher number. Try making that fast money with a savings account.