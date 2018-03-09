Re: WHAMMY! CRYPTOS CRUSHED as CARNAGE CONTINUES!



A few people made coin,the buzz is gone,insiders unloaded on the gullible,what's the true use &,or value of crypto anyway,transaction fees,lack of liquidity,tethered to the $,crackdown by feds all over the world,slow settling,anonymity wasn't as easy as it seemed,the concept will be used later by other major financial players,trial balloon coming back to earth,tax implications,bagholders get burned again as usual,easy money is early,later it's harder to sell the idea,what else is new...