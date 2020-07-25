What are the popular uses of activated carbon?

dingxinda9
In order to produce activated carbon, wood and other organic materials will be burned at extremely high temperature in the absence of oxygen. This process results in the formation of a large number of pores in the material. Because of its porous nature, activated carbon is said to help absorb toxins and remove unwanted substances from the body. Activated carbon is also used in air filter masks to remove dust particles and toxins from the air, and in water filters to remove heavy metals such as lead. Sometimes it will be added to beauty products and facial mask to remove blackheads and other impurities on the skin. Activated carbon is also used as an emergency treatment for certain types of poisoning and as a supplement primarily for detoxification and other health problems, including cholesterol, kidney disease, gas and hangovers.
Drug or alcohol detoxification
According to the National Institutes of health, activated carbon may be effective as a standard procedure for the treatment of poisoning. In fact, one of the most well-documented uses of activated carbon is as a detoxification agent in case of poisoning and overdose. Pores in activated carbon trap toxins and prevent them from being absorbed into the blood. As a result, the product is commonly used in medical centers, emergency rooms and professionals who manage first aid.
It is generally considered safe for most healthy adults to take activated carbon in a short period of time. However, since the product prevents the absorption of chemicals (good or bad), taking it with healthy foods may prevent the absorption of healthy vitamins and minerals. People taking over-the-counter or prescription drugs should consult their doctor before using the product. Activated carbon may prevent or change the way the body absorbs drugs and may change the therapeutic effect.
Water filters: activated carbon or charcoal filters are sold online and in stores for hundreds of dollars. Filters made of charcoal can effectively remove some substances such as chlorine and odors in drinking water. However, the activated carbon filter can not effectively capture and remove all harmful substances. For example, activated carbon cannot filter out ammonia, nitrate, nitrite or large amounts of some heavy metals.
