What are the requirements of activated carbon for water treatment?

There are three requirements for activated carbon used in water treatment: large adsorption capacity, fast adsorption speed, and good mechanical strength.
The adsorption capacity of activated carbon is attached to other external conditions, which is mainly related to the specific surface area of activated carbon. The specific surface area is large, the number of micropores is large, and there are many adsorbates that can be adsorbed on the pore wall.
Activated carbon for sewage treatment can be used for urban drinking water for advanced purification of urban drinking water to remove residual chlorine and deodorization; it is also an advanced purification material in the production process of high-purity water and artificial mineral springs; large-scale boiler feed water removes harmful impurities such as COD in advance and can Improve boiler efficiency and extend boiler life; can effectively remove COD, pigments, odor and other poisons in water. Large-particle activated carbon can be used to fill filters and purify air.
Sewage treatment activated carbon, used for sewage treatment, can effectively deodorize, decolorize, and effectively remove harmful substances in water quality. Granular activated carbon is made of high-quality anthracite as raw material, refined and processed by advanced technology, and the appearance is black amorphous particles; it has developed Pore structure, good adsorption performance, high mechanical strength, easy repeated regeneration, low cost, etc.; used in the purification of toxic gases, waste gas treatment, industrial and domestic water purification treatment, solvent recovery and other aspects.
