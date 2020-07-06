What aspects need to pay attention to using powder activated carbon?

When selecting the process of adding powder activated carbon, the main consideration is:​

It is necessary to have sufficient stirring conditions so that the powder activated carbon can quickly have good mixing contact with the treated water. The adsorption time of powder activated carbon in contact with water was prolonged, and the adsorption capacity of powder activated carbon was fully utilized to improve the adsorption rate. In order to improve the adsorption efficiency of activated carbon to organic matter, we select the powder activated carbon with small diameter to make the adsorption area of activated carbon relatively large. To minimize chemical interference during water treatment, such as chlorine, potassium permanganate, coagulant, etc. Dry or wet dosing should be selected according to the dosage and site conditions.​

Adding activated carbon to powder obviously improves the effluent quality​

Adding powder activated carbon has obvious effect on removing chroma. Chroma removal up to 70%, low chroma indicates that the removal efficiency of organic matter, iron and manganese removal effect is good, but the removal of chroma effect is not proportional to the addition of activated carbon.​

Adding powder activated carbon has obvious effect on removing smell. The eutrophic water body of a certain water body in the south is not only the abnormal odor produced by algae propagation and killing process, but also the abnormal concentration of phenols caused by complex industrial sewage pollution. Because of the dynamics and uncertainty of the odor-causing substances, the determination of odor has become a very difficult subject. At present, the detection of odor is generally human sense to identify, human error is large. Deodorization is an important comprehensive evaluation index of powder activated carbon to remove pollutants, and it is also an extremely important and difficult sensory index to ensure drinking water safety in the water supply industry at present.​

Adding activated carbon helps to remove anionic detergents. Powder activated carbon has already been used in chemical industry to purify and remove detergent from industrial wastewater, and it is also an evaluation index of powder activated carbon to remove organic compounds from larger molecules.​

Adding activated carbon helps to remove algae. The light absorption of algae is blocked by adding powder activated carbon, and the coagulation-assisted effect is obvious in the water source with low turbidity, which is helpful to remove algae in coagulation precipitation. If the synergistic effect of adding powder activated carbon, polyacrylamide to aid coagulation and potassium permanganate oxidation is applied, and the turbidity of effluent from the sedimentation tank is strictly controlled below 1 NT U, the removal rate of algae can be as high as 95%-98%.​