What benefits can you get from using a charcoal water filter?

dingxinda9
EOG Member
The charcoal used in the water filter is different from the ordinary barbecue brick. Water filters use so-called activated carbon, which is usually pressed into solid blocks or sold in bulk as beads. Activation of charcoal is achieved by superheating the charcoal without oxygen at temperatures above 1000 ° F. The charcoal is then chemically treated with argon and nitrogen, followed by a second round of superheating, adding oxygen and steam to form a porous structure. The porous structure of activated carbon is the key factor to make the activated carbon water filter so effective.
Activated carbon acts through the adsorption process. In contrast to absorption, absorption combines these impurities chemically rather than physically. The pores in the activated carbon increase the surface area of charcoal to 2000 square meters per gram, which greatly improves the adsorption efficiency. Activated carbon is a good material for water filters because it naturally and effectively removes many toxins, such as volatile organic compounds and chlorine, from water without the use of chemical reagents or water to remove salts and minerals. As you may remember in chemistry class, carbon based organic impurities in water are attracted by the carbon in charcoal, which is easy to combine with these impurities. However, depending on their molecular weight and polarity, other compounds are not adsorbed by carbon and therefore pass through the filter. Because this process results in the formation of bonds between the compounds and impurities remain in the filter, once all the holes are filled, the charcoal filter needs to be replaced. Fortunately, it is easy and cheap to repair and replace the charcoal filter, which makes it a popular choice for many families.
Benefits of using charcoal filters
It doesn't delete "good stuff.". Drinking water is not only made up of hydrogen and oxygen, but also many other minerals, which, in addition to obnoxious chemicals and impurities, make up the composition of water. Although most water filters can effectively remove these impurities mechanically or chemically, they usually remove many important minerals and ions for human health. Due to the chemical composition and structure of activated carbon, these filters attract and absorb unhealthy organic compounds while allowing the remaining minerals to remain in the water. Unfortunately, it does not remove all pathogens or microorganisms, so charcoal is often used in combination with other filters.
It makes the water healthier. Charcoal filters not only remove a lot of nasty things from the water, but they can also be added back to the water to make it healthier. Activated carbon can improve water quality by re adding important minerals such as calcium, magnesium and iron to water.
Improve flavor. Many people don't like the taste of tap water and complain that it tastes a little metallic or has a nasty aroma. This taste is usually caused by additives (such as chlorine) added to tap water to kill bacteria and pathogens found in the reservoir. Although this is a necessary process to protect public health, it usually means that people avoid drinking tap water, putting it at risk of dehydration, or buying environmentally harmful plastic bottled water. Charcoal filters not only absorb these unpleasant taste chemicals, but also are very effective in removing odors, making your drinking water more delicious.
cheap. Although necessary, many water filtration systems can be an expensive investment for your home. On the other hand, the production costs of charcoal filters are relatively low, and the savings will be passed on to consumers.
They are easy to maintain. Although filters need to be replaced once charcoal is used, replacement parts are cheap and easy to purchase and install. Your charcoal water filter should be replaced approximately every six months. However, it depends on the amount of water you use and the water quality in your area. If you are not sure, check the clarity of the water to see if the taste has changed or if the flow rate has decreased. If you find any of the above, it may be time to change the filter.
We are wood based activated carbon manufacturer, specializing in activated carbon and activated carbon additives business. All products adopt advanced equipment and strict quality control procedures to ensure high quality. If you want to get activated carbon price, please contact us.
Activated carbon acts through the adsorption process. In contrast to absorption, absorption combines these impurities chemically rather than physically. The pores in the activated carbon increase the surface area of charcoal to 2000 square meters per gram, which greatly improves the adsorption efficiency. Activated carbon is a good material for water filters because it naturally and effectively removes many toxins, such as volatile organic compounds and chlorine, from water without the use of chemical reagents or water to remove salts and minerals. As you may remember in chemistry class, carbon based organic impurities in water are attracted by the carbon in charcoal, which is easy to combine with these impurities. However, depending on their molecular weight and polarity, other compounds are not adsorbed by carbon and therefore pass through the filter. Because this process results in the formation of bonds between the compounds and impurities remain in the filter, once all the holes are filled, the charcoal filter needs to be replaced. Fortunately, it is easy and cheap to repair and replace the charcoal filter, which makes it a popular choice for many families.
Benefits of using charcoal filters
It doesn't delete "good stuff.". Drinking water is not only made up of hydrogen and oxygen, but also many other minerals, which, in addition to obnoxious chemicals and impurities, make up the composition of water. Although most water filters can effectively remove these impurities mechanically or chemically, they usually remove many important minerals and ions for human health. Due to the chemical composition and structure of activated carbon, these filters attract and absorb unhealthy organic compounds while allowing the remaining minerals to remain in the water. Unfortunately, it does not remove all pathogens or microorganisms, so charcoal is often used in combination with other filters.
It makes the water healthier. Charcoal filters not only remove a lot of nasty things from the water, but they can also be added back to the water to make it healthier. Activated carbon can improve water quality by re adding important minerals such as calcium, magnesium and iron to water.
Improve flavor. Many people don't like the taste of tap water and complain that it tastes a little metallic or has a nasty aroma. This taste is usually caused by additives (such as chlorine) added to tap water to kill bacteria and pathogens found in the reservoir. Although this is a necessary process to protect public health, it usually means that people avoid drinking tap water, putting it at risk of dehydration, or buying environmentally harmful plastic bottled water. Charcoal filters not only absorb these unpleasant taste chemicals, but also are very effective in removing odors, making your drinking water more delicious.
cheap. Although necessary, many water filtration systems can be an expensive investment for your home. On the other hand, the production costs of charcoal filters are relatively low, and the savings will be passed on to consumers.
They are easy to maintain. Although filters need to be replaced once charcoal is used, replacement parts are cheap and easy to purchase and install. Your charcoal water filter should be replaced approximately every six months. However, it depends on the amount of water you use and the water quality in your area. If you are not sure, check the clarity of the water to see if the taste has changed or if the flow rate has decreased. If you find any of the above, it may be time to change the filter.
We are wood based activated carbon manufacturer, specializing in activated carbon and activated carbon additives business. All products adopt advanced equipment and strict quality control procedures to ensure high quality. If you want to get activated carbon price, please contact us.