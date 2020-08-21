What factors affect the performance of activated carbon?

Granular activated carbon (GAC) is usually used to remove organic components and residual disinfectants from water supply. activated carbon wholesale price . This not only improves taste, but also minimizes health hazards; it protects other water treatment units, such as reverse osmosis membranes and ion exchange resins, from possible damage by oxidation or organic fouling. Activated carbon is a popular water treatment technology because of its multi-function, and it has no adverse effect on the treated water.​

​

Most activated carbons are made from raw materials such as nut shells, wood, coal and oil. The typical surface area of activated carbon is about 1000 square meters per gram (m2 / GM). However, different raw materials produce different types of activated carbon, which have different hardness, density, pore and particle size, surface area, extractable matter, ash content and pH value. These differences in properties make some carbons superior to others in different applications. Adsorption and catalytic reduction are two main mechanisms for removal of pollutants from water by activated carbon. Organics are removed by adsorption and residual disinfectants are removed by catalytic reduction.​

​

The factors affecting the properties of activated carbon are as follows​

​

Molecular weight:​

With the increase of molecular weight, activated carbon will adsorb more effectively because the molecules are easily soluble in water. However, the pore structure of carbon must be large enough to allow molecules to migrate in it. Mixtures of high molecular weight and low molecular weight molecules should be designed to remove more difficult substances.​

​

pH：​

Most organic compounds have lower solubility and are easier to adsorb at lower pH. With the increase of pH value, the removal rate decreased. The rule of thumb is to increase the size of the carbon bed by 20% for each pH unit above neutral (7.0).​

​

Pollutant concentration: the higher the pollutant concentration, the greater the removal capacity of activated carbon. The pollutant molecules are more likely to diffuse into the pores and be adsorbed. However, with the increase of concentration, the leakage of wastewater will also increase. The upper limit for pollutants is a few hundred parts per million. Higher pollutant concentrations may require more contact time with activated carbon. Moreover, the presence of hardness in water will enhance the removal of organic matter. Therefore, if possible, the activated carbon unit should be placed upstream of the ion removal unit. This is usually the case in any case, since activated carbon is usually used for ion exchange or upstream of membranes to remove chlorine.​

​

Particle size:​

Activated carbon is usually supplied in 8 by 30 mesh (maximum), 12 by 40 mesh (most common) and 20 by 50 mesh (most refined). A smaller mesh provides the best contact and better removal, but at the cost of higher pressure drop. The rule of thumb is that the removal rate of the 8 x 30 mesh is 2 to 3 times that of the 12 x 40 mesh, while the kinetic removal is 10 to 20 times that of the 8 x 30 mesh.​

​

Current Speed:​

Generally, the lower the flow rate, the longer the contaminant must diffuse into the pore and be adsorbed. Longer contact time almost always improves the adsorption capacity of activated carbon. Similarly, in general, a 20 x 50 mesh bed can operate at twice the flow rate of a 12 x 40 mesh bed, while a 12 x 40 mesh bed can operate at twice the flow rate of a 20 mesh bed. Bed 8 x 30 mesh. Pay attention to the increased pressure drop whenever a higher net carbon content and a higher flow rate are considered!​

​

Temperature:​