WildBill said: I think your first one is wrong, that should be odds there is a run scored, the over 0.5 for the inning number. Correct? If so that's implying



Rox score 21% of the time

Dodgers score 36% of the time

One of the two teams score 46% of the time



My math might be a little off, but just in general terms.

To add to this breakdown that means to determine the best bet (best bet meaning best way to bet the props depending on the side you like) you multiply each teams chance of not scoring in 1st inn or .79 X .64 (since scoring chances or .21 and .36) to get a no score rate of .5056 meaning the 2 indivudually lines suggest that either team will score app 49.44% of the time where as the straight "either team to score prop" suggests they will score roughly 46% of the time. So like I said they arent completely in line but they are within striking distance but certainly an oppourtunity to cut the vig by picking the better of the options depending on what side of the prop you like.