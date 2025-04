Greatest era in the NBA was Magic/Bird to Jordan first 3 peat.



You had Fakers and Celtics plus Dr J and the Sixers early

Then inside Fakers/Celtics era, Pistons dethroned them and Bulls dethroned Pistons



Think about it. If no Pistons and Bulls, would have been a full decade of Fakers vs Celtics Finals. They went up to their level. No slippage. Nothing can compare or ever will.