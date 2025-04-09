What was the greatest era of basketball? (Now that today's game is a farce)

I enjoyed the competitive balance of the 70's.



In 10 years, eight different teams won the NBA title. Only the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics won more than one, and neither won back-to-back titles. The Knicks' Hall of Famers won two titles in the decade's first four years, announcing the end to the Celtics' reign of terror.



But no clear heir to the throne stepped forth, bringing some much-needed parity to the sport.



The NBA absorbed the four best teams from the ABA—the New York Nets, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs—helping to augment the competitive balance in pro basketball.



But the old NBA franchises still dominated, just in greater numbers. The Washington Bullets became a powerhouse; the '77 Portland Trail Blazers formed a ragtag band of underdog champions, as even the Golden State Warriors and Seattle SuperSonics each won a title.