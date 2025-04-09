What was the greatest era of basketball? (Now that today's game is a farce)

1
Greatest era in the NBA was Magic/Bird to Jordan first 3 peat.

You had Fakers and Celtics plus Dr J and the Sixers early
Then inside Fakers/Celtics era, Pistons dethroned them and Bulls dethroned Pistons

Think about it. If no Pistons and Bulls, would have been a full decade of Fakers vs Celtics Finals. They went up to their level. No slippage. Nothing can compare or ever will.
from cwissy
 
I enjoyed the competitive balance of the 70's.

In 10 years, eight different teams won the NBA title. Only the New York Knicks and Boston Celtics won more than one, and neither won back-to-back titles. The Knicks' Hall of Famers won two titles in the decade's first four years, announcing the end to the Celtics' reign of terror.

But no clear heir to the throne stepped forth, bringing some much-needed parity to the sport.

The NBA absorbed the four best teams from the ABA—the New York Nets, Denver Nuggets, Indiana Pacers and San Antonio Spurs—helping to augment the competitive balance in pro basketball.

But the old NBA franchises still dominated, just in greater numbers. The Washington Bullets became a powerhouse; the '77 Portland Trail Blazers formed a ragtag band of underdog champions, as even the Golden State Warriors and Seattle SuperSonics each won a title.
 
MrTop said:
too many teams..playoffs are a joke
Too many playoff teams but the bottom line is the players are spoiled and just dont care most of the time. You have guys making 20-30-$40 million who dont care if their team wins or not.

Guys steal the ball and have a wide open layup or an exciting dunk and they pull up to shoot a 3, that's awful basketball. I would get rid of the 3 pointer or maybe have it only in effect that last 4-5 min of the game.
 
MrTop

mr merlin said:
that is actually a pretty good idea .the last so many minutes
 
Ir's unbalanced and inconsistent thtough 48 minutes. I don't want to watch a sport where a 3 point line is a taken away privlege like you have to wait 7 8 minutes for. If you're down 20 how are teams going to shoot themselves back into the game?

Silver threw around the idea shortening all 4 quarters to 10 minutes from 12. That I can live with.
 
jimmythegreek said:
If you're down 20 late you are going to lose and you should, wouldn't bother me if you get rid of it entirely. I cant stand when guys have an open shot from 8-10 ft away but they have zero interest in taking it, instead they toss it outside so some clown can try a 24 ft shot that is 40% tops.
 
mr merlin said:
We've seen so many comeback swings, why take away the dramatics by chance, let alone slilce 8 minutes of action off fans value? If a player passes up an inside shot it's lkkely they are needing the 3 anyway. I agree it's dumb if they do it early with the outcome not near in doubt.
 
