What website or program is the best for researching sports statistics/data?

What site, or sites/programs, do the so-called "Pros" use for coming up with these trends they use in their writeups?



I'm always baffled by how detailed and how many variables are quoted.



Example might be like a NBA game and a tout will say something like "Ok, we're playing the Rockets at home. When the Rockets are a home dog between 3-7 points, and are facing a team with a winning percentage over 55%, and their opponent is coming off a road win against a conference rival where the spread was between 2-5 points, and they covered, and those games fell on Tuesdays, and during the month of March, and the Rockets are on the end of a 3 game homestand, and when this scenario has happened, dating back till 2005, the Rockets are an amazing 23-4 in this particular situation."

And the same for other sports. Just the most unique and specific perimeters that some of these tout services come up with.



And i'm always like "Who da fuck tracks this?" Like what database or program is available that i can set all these perimeters to look for some angle?