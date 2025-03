howid said: pari mutual prices on exactors depend on how much was bet on the combination ...the price on ''win'' is set by the odds; exactor pool is separate ... Click to expand...

Exacta payoff price depends on how much was wagered on the winning combination and also the size of the total exacta pool, less track take out (the rake).In general it's more profitable for the horseplayer to bet exactas at bigger tracks with bigger fields and bigger exacta pools.In my opinion, exactas at smaller tracks with smaller pools and smaller fields usually pay less.