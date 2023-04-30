What's everyone's go to place for posted service plays?

All the popular forums stopped allowing them to be posted over past few yrs.



There's a gazillion twitter accts that post them. But it's hit and miss. One day they're posting plays from all the long-time most popular tout services , and then next few days it's crickets, except for their own plays or some "special" telegram chat group's plays. the they'll post a few tout services plays , and then back to their own plays.



And those type of twitter accts are all over the place.



I never have any consistent luck on reddit.



TIA