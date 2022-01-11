What's this BS with Sportsbooks like Pinnacle?

I made a deposit in late October with Pinnacle and placed a few NFL season long props. I go to now withdraw my winnings, and I'm told that I cant withdraw the whole thing because I haven t met their rollover requirements. Yet I never accepted any bonuses upon deposit, and I dont ever accept rollover bonuses.

I thought the ol' EFFIN fashioned way was, you made a bet, won, and got paid. Is Pinnacle allowed to do this?
 
Pretty sure it is a 1 x rollover. They are hung up on transaction costs or processing. (like that is an enormous manpower issue?) Be prepared for identity checks, etc., etc. on the withdrawal after the rollover. Their attitude is that they are doing you a favor to let you play there.
 
