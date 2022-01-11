What's this BS with Sportsbooks like Pinnacle?

I made a deposit in late October with Pinnacle and placed a few NFL season long props. I go to now withdraw my winnings, and I'm told that I cant withdraw the whole thing because I haven t met their rollover requirements. Yet I never accepted any bonuses upon deposit, and I dont ever accept rollover bonuses.



I thought the ol' EFFIN fashioned way was, you made a bet, won, and got paid. Is Pinnacle allowed to do this?