Where is my EOG T-Shirt?

<TABLE cellSpacing=1 cellPadding=3 width="90%" align=center border=0><TBODY><TR><TD>Quote:
</TD></TR><TR><TD class=quote>From: chrisj@betmaker.com
To: Tlpnlxz@yahoo.com
Subject: Joseph, your account has been credited
Date: 23 Aug 2005 12:23:10 -0600
Hello Joseph,
My name is Chris, the New Accounts Manager with Betmaker. I want to
personally thank you for signing up with us.
Betmaker and I appreciate the opportunity to serve you!
To show our appreciation I have credited your account with $25
(Absolutely
Free!) in order to try out our services.
All you have to do is log into your account at www.betmaker.com
and you
will find that you have an available balance of $25 to play on a
straight
bet or parlay. You can make this play over the internet or call me at
1-
800-644-6405 and I will be happy to personally assist you.
In addition to the free $25, when you make your first deposit, you will
be
eligible for a 20% bonus (up to $500) on the amount of your deposit. We
also offer many additional benefits for our valued players?but I can
tell
you all about them later.
If you don?t recall your account number/password or if you have any
questions at all just respond to this e-mail or call me at
1-800-644-6405.
We look forward to serving all of your betting needs!
Sincerely,
Chris Jordan
New Account Manager
www.betmaker.com
1-800-644-6405 </TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>
<TABLE cellSpacing=1 cellPadding=3 width="90%" align=center border=0><TBODY><TR><TD>Quote:
</TD></TR><TR><TD class=quote>BM1896
Current Balance: $ 25.00 </TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>
<TABLE cellSpacing=1 cellPadding=3 width="90%" align=center border=0><TBODY><TR><TD>Quote:
</TD></TR><TR><TD class=quote>From: chrisj@7palms.com
To: Tlpnlxz@yahoo.com
Subject: Joseph, your account has been credited
Date: 23 Aug 2005 12:15:59 -0600
Hello Joseph,
My name is Chris, the New Accounts Manager with 7palms. I want to
personally thank you for signing up with us.
7palms and I appreciate the opportunity to serve you!
To show our appreciation I have credited your account with $25
(Absolutely
Free!) in order to try out our services.
All you have to do is log into your account at www.7palms.com
and you
will
find that you have an available balance of $25 to play on a straight
bet or
parlay. You can make this play over the internet or call me at
1-800-606-
3093 and I will be happy to personally assist you.
In addition to the free $25, when you make your first deposit, you will
be
eligible for a 20% bonus (up to $500) on the amount of your deposit. We
also offer many additional benefits for are valued players?but I can
tell
you all about them later.
If you don?t recall your account number/password or if you have any
questions at all just respond to this e-mail or call me at
1-800-606-3093.
We look forward to serving all of your betting needs!
Sincerely,
Chris Jordan
New Account Manager
www.7palms.com
1-800-606-3093 </TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>
<TABLE cellSpacing=1 cellPadding=3 width="90%" align=center border=0><TBODY><TR><TD>Quote:
</TD></TR><TR><TD class=quote>VP194
Current Balance: $ 25.00 </TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>
I needed a miracle and I may have gotten one. Have two chances to avoid that dreaded Wendy's job interview Friday morning.
Fukk you Dave Thomas!
Full suicide parlay ahead!