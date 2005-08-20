Where is my EOG T-Shirt?

Hello. We are almost to the end of the MLB regular season. I have several tickets that have a chance or will result in payouts. Almost entirely round robins except for 1 Cleveland Guardians straight @ +5000 bet August 20.



Not one of these have a cashout option. They did at one time but taken away. Can you explain to me why? At this point it doesn't matter. Will be graded by Sunday. But I would like to know why I don't have the option to cashout tickets that are likely to result in payouts.



Here is the Guardians ticket. At no time was there ever a cashout offer.



Hi JOSEPH,



Thank you for contacting FanDuel Customer Support.



Unfortunately, the cash-out option is not always available and, per our house rules, we reserve the right to suspend or disable the Cash-Out feature at any time. You can identify an eligible wager by looking for a symbol of a dollar bill with an arrow pointing up on the market. However, please be aware that while it may be advertised, it’s not always guaranteed due to market suspensions or odds changes and the expectation of a Cash-Out should not be a determining factor when placing a wager. We apologize for any confusion and hope this information is helpful.



Please let me know if you have any other questions and I'll be happy to help.



Best,



Your FanDuel Team