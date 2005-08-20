Where the fukk is my EOG T-Shirt?

Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
I want to be know as the first poster banned from EOG. Make it happen Kenny Boy or I will start posting that rumor about you having genital herpes and paying Journeyma'am $2000 a month as an off-topic power poster. nono

Also I would like to know if I can use this place as part of my fake job history. I got fired from my last job for showing up at work in my underwear and telling my boss off.

Thanks pal.
 
Glaken

Glaken

1
Hey Dell Dude,

What took you so long? Welcome to EOG .... We don't plan on banning anyone so maybe knowing this will save you some energy. Take a look around and make sure you come back everyday to enter the daily $25 FREE PLAY contest.

Later, Glaken
 
THE SHRINK

THE SHRINK

1
Dell Dude.

I'm sure it won't be fashionable to tell this to the guys who love giving me shit, but you are welcomed here.

And they are too...

I am grateful to ALL who have blasted me and given me all types of recognition...

Some I believe was deserved, some was not...

Also, if you send me an email with your address, I happen to have some EOG shirts already made up and I'll send one your way on Monday...hurray

THE SHRINK
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Geez, I wonder if my Wissy boss would be so forgiving if I went back to the main office (with my pants on) and asked to be put back on the schedule.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
I guess not. Was told I was trespassing and threatened to have the police called unless I left immediately. Now I see why I'm not getting any job interview calls. Time to implement the fake work history resume...
 
Glaken

Glaken

1
Dell Dude said:
I guess not. Was told I was trespassing and threatened to have the police called unless I left immediately. Now I see why I'm not getting any job interview calls. Time to implement the fake work history resume...
Click to expand...

LOL...Yes the fake resume served Coach well a couple years ago if I remember correctly, I think it was an insurance job quickly followed by the deli stint.

Luck, G
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Casey Jones said:
Dude , whats up with that Sig ? Is that you ?
Click to expand...

Yes sir. Taken right before my final trip to Las Vegas where I went credit card bankrupt to the tune of $40,000. Just like the $7000 Tigers straight putt debacle two Tuesday's ago, all came down to Michigan State for $50,000 to close out an all or nothing $50,000 parlay. Shawn respert stabbed me in the back too. What made it worse was he was in one of my bullshitt easy credit classes. I don't even remember what it was. Sat right next to me. Asked how my weekend was. Just told him I had State plus the points. Didn't say how much.

"Ohhh! Sorry about that."

At least he apologized. I don't think Alan Trammell ever will.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master


In honor of Frank of Brat Camp, who was given the Sagewalk wilderness name Reluctant Bison Charging, I will name my profile sig Defiant Tiger Kiting. "Defiant" because bouncing $12,000 in EFT's only made me more determined to win $120,000. "Kiting" is self explanatory. And "Tiger" because the Tigers were the team that stuck the badbeat killshot knife in my back.

I AM DEFIANT TIGER KITING!
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
<TABLE cellSpacing=1 cellPadding=3 width="90%" align=center border=0><TBODY><TR><TD>Quote:</TD></TR><TR><TD class=quote>From: chrisj@betmaker.com
To: Tlpnlxz@yahoo.com
Subject: Joseph, your account has been credited
Date: 23 Aug 2005 12:23:10 -0600


Hello Joseph,

My name is Chris, the New Accounts Manager with Betmaker. I want to
personally thank you for signing up with us.

Betmaker and I appreciate the opportunity to serve you!

To show our appreciation I have credited your account with $25
(Absolutely
Free!) in order to try out our services.

All you have to do is log into your account at www.betmaker.com and you
will find that you have an available balance of $25 to play on a
straight
bet or parlay. You can make this play over the internet or call me at
1-
800-644-6405 and I will be happy to personally assist you.

In addition to the free $25, when you make your first deposit, you will
be
eligible for a 20% bonus (up to $500) on the amount of your deposit. We
also offer many additional benefits for our valued players?but I can
tell
you all about them later.

If you don?t recall your account number/password or if you have any
questions at all just respond to this e-mail or call me at
1-800-644-6405.

We look forward to serving all of your betting needs!

Sincerely,


Chris Jordan
New Account Manager
www.betmaker.com
1-800-644-6405 </TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>

<TABLE cellSpacing=1 cellPadding=3 width="90%" align=center border=0><TBODY><TR><TD>Quote:</TD></TR><TR><TD class=quote>BM1896
Current Balance: $ 25.00 </TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>

<TABLE cellSpacing=1 cellPadding=3 width="90%" align=center border=0><TBODY><TR><TD>Quote:</TD></TR><TR><TD class=quote>From: chrisj@7palms.com
To: Tlpnlxz@yahoo.com
Subject: Joseph, your account has been credited
Date: 23 Aug 2005 12:15:59 -0600

Hello Joseph,

My name is Chris, the New Accounts Manager with 7palms. I want to
personally thank you for signing up with us.

7palms and I appreciate the opportunity to serve you!

To show our appreciation I have credited your account with $25
(Absolutely
Free!) in order to try out our services.

All you have to do is log into your account at www.7palms.com and you
will
find that you have an available balance of $25 to play on a straight
bet or
parlay. You can make this play over the internet or call me at
1-800-606-
3093 and I will be happy to personally assist you.

In addition to the free $25, when you make your first deposit, you will
be
eligible for a 20% bonus (up to $500) on the amount of your deposit. We
also offer many additional benefits for are valued players?but I can
tell
you all about them later.

If you don?t recall your account number/password or if you have any
questions at all just respond to this e-mail or call me at
1-800-606-3093.

We look forward to serving all of your betting needs!

Sincerely,


Chris Jordan
New Account Manager
www.7palms.com
1-800-606-3093 </TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>

<TABLE cellSpacing=1 cellPadding=3 width="90%" align=center border=0><TBODY><TR><TD>Quote:</TD></TR><TR><TD class=quote>VP194
Current Balance: $ 25.00 </TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>

I needed a miracle and I may have gotten one. Have two chances to avoid that dreaded Wendy's job interview Friday morning.


Fukk you Dave Thomas!
Full suicide parlay ahead!
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Seven Sweaty Palms

</SPAN><TABLE cellSpacing=1 cellPadding=3 width="90%" align=center border=0><TBODY><TR><TD>Quote:</TD></TR><TR><TD class=quote>Parlay Wager
Team 1 MLB [902] WAS 1.69 Action Aug-23 19:05
Team 2 MLB [904] PIT u8 1.95 J MARQUIS -R/Z DUKE -L Aug-23 19:05
Team 3 MLB [905] ATL 1.97 Action Aug-23 20:05
Team 4 MLB [922] NYY -1? 2.15 J TOWERS -R/A LEITER -L Aug-23 19:05
Risking $25 to win $326.46
Status : Accepted
Ticket #: 1481916
</TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>

Bet Faker

<TABLE cellSpacing=1 cellPadding=3 width="90%" align=center border=0><TBODY><TR><TD>Quote:</TD></TR><TR><TD class=quote>STRAIGHT BET
[904] PIT u8-105 ( J MARQUIS -R / Z DUKE -L )

25/23.81</TD></TR></TBODY></TABLE>



Deadicated to Howie of Big Brother VI
 
C

compaqdork

EOG Addicted
deller i have learned that when you apply for $7 an hour scrub jobs, make sure to leave off you got a mathy math degree at state. they'll say you're overqualified and if you're lucky they'll give you chili with a finger in it for your parting gift
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
Went 1-4 Sunday night, 0-6 last night. Let's make it 0-4 tonight for a 10-bet losing streak and 1-14 last 15. What the hell? Same as 14-1 if the 1 was all or nothing.

dogtoilet
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
compaqdork said:
deller i have learned that when you apply for $7 an hour scrub jobs, make sure to leave off you got a mathy math degree at state. they'll say you're overqualified and if you're lucky they'll give you chili with a finger in it for your parting gift
Click to expand...

I am going to tell PayPal you asked me to send you an instant transfer and that you would send it back to me so I could make that $2200 debit card purchase for you. You assured me you had the money in your checking account but your credit cards were all maxed out so you would reimburse me in CASH Monday morning but stiffed me instead.

The only thing left is to figure out what to say the charge was for. Can't say gambling because PayPal would charge it back and I'd lose my WSEX account.
 
AK

AK

2
Dell Dude said:
I guess not. Was told I was trespassing and threatened to have the police called unless I left immediately. Now I see why I'm not getting any job interview calls. Time to implement the fake work history resume...
Click to expand...

:+big-1+
 
Hache Man

Hache Man

"Seven Days Without Gambling Makes One Weak"
Is this the real Dell Dude? :+clueless

If so, you remember me Dell, make me believe it's you........:cheers
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
My new suicide pawlay and rooster thread. This was my debutantè post at the EOG. Shrink had some kind of goofy promotion where if you made X amount of posts, you get an Rx T-shirt. I qualified but no T-shirt. History doesn't repeat but it rhymes. Here we are again all these years later and JK is refusing to grade my be best winners. Never got the T-shirt and the Shrink died. Perhaps you should rethink your position, JK.
 
Dell Dude

Dell Dude

EOG Master
I come into this new (old) thread with a $12,000 bases hit. Should have been higher but Padres choked in September. Chance to redeem theyselves in October.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.
Top