Where's Neon Deion Going?

Colorado used to be a proud school. They even once were national contenders. Pathetic that they let Coach Prime use them for 2 years as a launch pad for his sons and hisself. I saw it coming. Everybody saw it coming. He's gone if he gets an offer from the raiders or Jerry. He may go anyway. He no longer has any interest pretending to be a college football coach. Not like it used to be. Grind with the transfer portal and other bullshit.